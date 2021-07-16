South African social media users can't deal after a video of a riot cop failing in the line of duty made the rounds on social media

The cop's antics had Saffas falling off their seats as users spared no mercy for the cop at the centre of it

The five-second video has been viewed more than 82 000 times and drawn a spectrum of comments with shots directed at the country's law enforcement

A video of a riot cop has got the funnies from Mzansi social media users after it recently went viral.

The video, which appears to have been taken during the unrest in Gauteng in the last few days, shows the police officer stumbling back and hitting against a lamp post as he fires into a crowd, and loses his rifle, in the process.

A video of a Mzansi cop slamming against a pole while dispersing a large crowd has drawn hilarious reactions from social media. Image: @papizwane2/ Twitter.

It is believed his firearm was a non-lethal rifle loaded with rubber bullets as he worked to disperse the large crowd of looters attacking a shopping centre.

It is unclear which shopping centre or stores were looted during the apparent incident. The region or district of the cop's metropolitan police department is also unknown.

The five-second video has since drawn the mickey from Saffas after it was viewed more than 82 000 times on Thursday. A user @papizwane2 posted it with a caption reading:

"South African cops are basically an embarrassment factory."

Mzansi social media users ravage poor riot cop in hilarious falling video

If the flood of comments seen under the original tweet is anything to go by, it is clear Saffas were having a field day with this one.

The cop at the centre of it all was not spared any mercy as users tore into him for his clumsiness and downright lack of situational awareness. Briefly News takes at some of the shots fired below.

@murphy_moffat said:

"What do you expect when Academy College of SAPS is in Hammanskraal and Metro Police in Attrigeville."

@SaneleW2 asked:

"Lol did he pick up his gun and ran away?"

@africa_yearning noted:

"South African cops struggle to properly manage a simple motor vehicle collision scene involving only two vehicles."

@farrel__ZA added:

"If you bought your way in the job, this is what you give."

@shenkonizer shared:

Continue believing that you have a police service in this country. As for me, I gave up when Bheki himself started sending me messages from Bolt."

