Singer Zandie Khumalo has just become a proud first-time parent as she welcomes her little bundle of joy

Zandie named her baby Zenala, which also inspired the title of her latest music project which came out earlier this year

Khumalo shared the news of her baby's birth on her social media, praising God for a safe delivery and healthy child

Khanya singer Zandie Khumaloand hubby Mhlo are celebrating a major moment in their lives. The couple has recently welcomed a tiny new member to their family.

Just five weeks ago the singer had announced the release of her EP titled Zenala. The title of the project was heavily inspired by the name she had chosen for her baby.

Zandie shared the news that she had given birth on her Instagram, using a snap of her feeding her newborn at the hospital.

Khumalo tells TimesLive that she had initially wanted to keep this part of her life private as she finds it to be rather sacred but eventually succumbed to being a public figure. Zandie said:

"This is S for me and my family, which is why we kept it to ourselves for so long. If it was up to us we would have kept this to ourselves forever but because of the nature of the business I'm in I had no choice"

Peeps are excited for Zandie, racing to her comments to extend their congratulatory messages.

Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo was reportedly heavily pregnant. The stunner, who is Kelly Khumalo's sister, is married to Durban businessman Mhlo Gumede. She took to social media recently to share that she is expecting.

Along with a snap of her growing baby bump, the singer told her followers that she is eight months pregnant.

According to ZAlebs, the musician shared on Instagram that her pregnancy journey has been very scary and exciting at the same time. She added:

"I'm 8 months in today and I can't believe it's almost time. We can't wait to meet u Zenala ka mama."

