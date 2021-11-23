Lasizwe Dambuza has been battling with depression for the past few months and recently checked himself into a mental health wellness facility

The YouTuber turned reality TV star shared the news in video form through a post on Instagram on Tuesday, 23 November

Lasizwe revealed that he will be taking a break to fight his depression and to "deal" with his mental health one-on-one

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental health wellness facility. Lasizwe revealed that he has been battling with depression for the past few months and he has not been okay.

Being the open person he is, he decided to share the news with his 1.3 million Instagram followers. The YouTuber and influencer decided to fight his depression by taking a break and tackling his mental health head-on.

Lasizwe's bravery in sharing his story and taking the first step towards treatment has filled local celebs and others with pride.

Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental health wellness facility to fight his depression. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Check out his post below:

Read some of the comments left under his post:

K Naomi wrote:

"This is a big step…"

Boity Thulo commented:

"Thank you for sharing this. And being so honest. It’s going to give so many people the courage to be honest with themselves as well."

Lasizwe's big sis Khanyi Mbau shared:

"YOU GAT THIS."

Nomalanga Shozi shared:

"Big step. Godspeed."

Gugu Khathi responded to the video with:

"Champ. Proud of you. I promise not to yell any more. You got this."

US Television personality Zoie Fenty wrote:

"Much love!!! We all need to unplug and gather ourselves at times. Life is challenging. You got this bae…"

Supermodel Bella Hadid shares mental health battle to raise awareness and help those struggling

Previously, Briefly News reported that supermodel Bella Hadid got real with the world, admitting that she has suffered “breakdowns and burnouts.” Fame looks fun until you have it. Social media generally only shows the good, filtered and fake bits of a person’s life, however slowly but surely, people, especially celebs, are getting real and raw.

Taking to social media with a lengthy post, the stunning and tired Bella opened up about her mental health. With so many people suffering, Bella felt she needed to share her story.

Having suffered from “extreme depression and anxiety” from the early age of 14, Bella knows exactly what it means to live with mental illness, and she wants people to know they are not alone.

Source: Briefly.co.za