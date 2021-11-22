A South African mom shared a picture of herself with the caption revealing that she is fighting cancer

Adelia Dineo is a mom of two who shared a heartfelt caption 'asking' the disease to remember that she has two children who need her in their lives

Saffas sympathised with her as they shared prayers and other messages of strength under her post

@AdeliaDineo is a mother of two who is battling cancer. She shared a snap on social media where she seems to be laying down in a hospital bed with a mask on. Adelia's post tugged on the heartstrings of many.

South Africans sympathised with the young mother who is battling the deadly disease. Locals have been sharing messages of prayer, love and strength with her and her family. The caption she shared to accompany the post was a message to the disease she's battling:

"Dear cancer, please remember that I got two kids who need me in their lives."

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the comments the post received below:

@theemmanuelumoh said:

"I pray you well."

@NESHMP shared:

"Sending you love my sister. I lost a family member due to that thing. Fight it with everything you have."

@ogbelejechikej1 responded with:

"Three years ago, my 71-year-old father survived cancer of the bone marrow (Multiple myeloma) even without any surgeries, so you can beat this hands-down. He is alive and strong today. Be strong, you will overcome it and your children will have you back in great health."

@SlindileM1996 said:

"My heart is broken as if I personally know you Sisi. I declare healing upon you love."

@wenene_mpakama added:

"I'll keep you and your children in my prayers sisi. Please keep fighting, you will overcome this. God will never forsake you. Love and light."

@KingDave2021 added:

"Eish my prayers are with you man, keep fighting. So sorry about what you going through."

