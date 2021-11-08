Lung transplant patient Nompilo Dlamini took to her Twitter account to ask her social media family for prayers

The Twitter celeb reported that she'd fallen ill and was admitted to Intensive Care ahead of her procedure

Mzansi, which has supported Dlamini from the outset, including rapper Cassper Nyovest, again stood by the tweep

South African social media users are again rallying behind popular influencer Nompilo Dlamini, who recently flew to India, where she is due for a scheduled life-saving lung transplant.

The nifty tweep, who regularly provides her close to 41 000-strong Twitter followers with updates on her health using her @NkhosiLa account, recently headed online to report on a minor setback.

Mzansi social media influencer and lung transplant patient Nompilo Dlamini has asked Mzansi for prayers. Image: @NkhosiLa.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"Please keep me in your prayers this morning, I just had a terrible attack, and now I’m in ICU and feeling so messed up."

It's not immediately clear when the procedure will be performed, but it is expected to happen in due course.

Dlamini's latest tweet attracted more than 29 000 likes as Saffas en masse, including rapper Cassper Nyovest, went to the comments section to lend their support.

Naturally, there were unwarranted negatively toned reactions to the post. However, the consensus remained rooted in goodwill and compassion.

Unconditional outpouring of support from netizens

Briefly News, as in usual fashion, went down the comments strip and brings readers all the positive reactions.

@casspernyovest wrote:

"Keep your head up superstar. You gon' see this through."

@pgodson24 said:

"May the time immemorial sacrifice and the stripes of Jesus Christ heal you from every infirmity. Your soul is escaped out of the snare of the fowler."

@DanielRegha added:

"So sorry to hear about ur current health issues; I thank God for the gift of life. Wishing u a speedy & full recovery. May The Lord heal u & may u enjoy good health for years to come. Get well soon."

Lung transplant patient arrives in India for procedure, SA celebrates: #SaveNompilo

In a previously published story, Briefly News reported that Dlamini finally arrived in India last month ahead of her highly-anticipated lung transplant operation.

Earlier in October, the influencer told her followers that her trip had taken an unexpected turn after it was postponed due to ill-health.

However, it now appears that it's all systems go for the young woman, who's fought long and bravely to get to the point where she can get the life-saving procedure.

Taking to Twitter, Dlamini tweeted that she'd arrived in the Asian country and thanked Saffas for their continued support.

The tweet read:

"Your fighter has arrived safely in India, her journey to healing begins tomorrow. I can never thank you enough for the love and support you have shown me. India is treating me great too."

Source: Briefly.co.za