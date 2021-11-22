Viral sensation Antwain Lee Fowler has sadly passed away at the age of six and Mzansi is absolutely heartbroken

A short clip of the young star simply saying, "Where we 'bout to eat at?" started his remarkable social media journey

The exact cause of his death has yet to be confirmed but many are speculating that his untimely passing was a result of an extremely rare autoimmune disease

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The nation is devastated after hearing the sudden and shocking news that viral kid Antwain Lee Fowler has passed away. With the news originally being shared on Antwain’s Instagram page, the pain and despair of his mother, who captioned the post, could be felt by all who came across the terrible news.

A short clip of Antwain simply asking, "Where we about to eat?" was enough to skyrocket him to stardom. The clip that had been seen by millions of social media users was simply the beginning, extending into a more active online presence. With the help of his loving and supportive mom, Antwain entertained his thousands of followers with vlogs and food reviews.

Antwain Fowler, famous for saying, "Where we 'bout to eat at?" has passed away at the age of six. Image: @_antwainsworld

Source: Instagram

In 2015, Antwains’ mother received the heart-wrenching news that her child had been diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune disease, ‘autoimmune enteropathy’. The condition, which makes it difficult for a child’s body to take in nutrients from the food they eat, is often linked to a variety of symptoms such as diarrhoea and weight issues.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Recent reports by The Sun indicates that although a GoFundMe page was created for Antwain, the exact cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Antwain had to endure multiple doctors visits, medical procedures and hospital stay since his diagnosis in 2015, just a year after his birth, according to reports by TMZ. South Africans reacted to the news after Daniel Marven shared it on Twitter:

Read some of the replies below:

@Lungisa13826548 said:

"Is he dead for real oh my god I can't believe this, the BIG Notorious himself? RIP you king. God strengthen his mom during this difficult situation."

@Mluvahova shared:

"This kid had a huge personality..."

@Julia07743229 added:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@amtimkim responded with:

"I loved this kid... Forever grateful for all the memes he gave us. May he rest well."

@ChantiTablet tweeted:

"So sad, I saw his story, he was an amazing kid... Rest well."

@PatShay8 added:

"Rest in peace young king, you always will be remembered..."

"Such a sad loss": Legendary author Wilbur Smith dies at 88, Mzansi pays tribute

Previously, Briefly News reported that novelist Wilbur Smith died at the age of 88. According to a statement on his Facebook page, the author died peacefully at his Cape Town home after a morning spent reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side.

Smith made waves in 1964 with the release of his debut novel, When the Lion Feeds. The book instantly became a bestseller and led to 15 sequels, eNCA reports.

Since then, his 49 novels have gripped readers from all over the world, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages. Smith was definitely an adventurous spirit, gaining his pilot's licence and becoming a scuba diver in his lifetime, SABC News reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za