“Just Sad”: Video of Madala Being Robbed in Supermarket Has SA Super Concerned

An unassuming old man has become yet another victim of petty crime in SA and peeps are seriously fed up

In the video footage, the madala can be seen getting rammed between two trolleys in a supermarket before being pick-pocketed

Mzansi took to the comments section expressing shock at the growing rate of organised crime in SA

A video of a group of thieves victimising an old man is making the rounds on social media. The footage has startled many South Africans who seriously can't believe the heartlessness of these crooks.

A video of a group of thieves stealing from an old man is making the rounds on social media. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Abramjee shared the troubling clip. He included some useful safety tips in his caption which you'll definitely want to read through:

Peeps are especially startled to see exactly how organised this crime had been. Some were really shocked to see a lady had been involved.

Check out some of the comments below:

@dina_osm said:

"This always happens at the shops and malls, especially when it starts to get busy towards Christmas. Sometimes it’s just ladies, that come and create a commotion, next thing your phone and wallet are missing."

@massenya said:

"I suspect this happened in Jozi, your people are tsotsis. Even old people hustle others."

@YVawda said:

"Never ever leave your phone in the back pocket."

@joelhughesPhD said:

"The new South Africa!!!!"

@msapleni said:

"Haibo ladies are doing this .... it's bad."

@WilsonMoira said:

"This is the reason to shop online if possible ...these thieves are relentless especially towards the elderly."

Source: Briefly.co.za