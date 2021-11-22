A viral video showing people in a frenzy as they picked dollars that fell out from an armoured truck has stirred reactions

In the video, people totally left their cars in the middle of the road in California as they caused a messy traffic jam

Instagram users who reacted to the video wondered why the same thing has not happened in the country

A bullion van in America caused a huge scene as one of its doors burst open and plenty of dollar bills were scattered all over the floor. The event which happened on Friday, 19 November, brought traffic in California to a standstill as people rushed to pack their portions.

Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Everybody picked up dollars

Filming the scene, a young lady known on Instagram as Demi Baby said that it is the most insane thing she has ever seen.

A part of the clip showed a man with both hands full of dollar bills as he screamed excitedly. A report by Fox News, however, said that arrests were made on some of the people who made off with the cash.

Some returned it

According to a report by NBC News, the FBI revealed that though some of the people who picked the money returned it to officials, some were spotted driving away with stolen dollars.

Watch the clip below:

When the video was reshared by @instablog9ja, below were some of the reactions:

tony.frank_ said:

"This kind thing need happen for 9ja make I check something."

ice_rum_ joked:

"See the way they all parked to help clear the mess on the road, such rare humanity."

boudicca__london said:

"Werey dey record you no go pick money."

milly_posh21 said:

"Instead of you to Dey pick money u Dey do interview."

oluwatravis said:

"Hmm so nobody dey get broom and Parker for car?"

samspedy said:

"God of Nigeria, please don’t fail us."

vihkkies__couture said:

"They’re not packing this thing very well."

“Embarrassing”: Local man makes money rain at a Soweto nightclub, viral video

In other stories, Briefly News wrote that frequent social media user Kulani has done it again by causing a storm on his timeline.

The Twitter user has shared a video of a group of revellers who are seen jostling to catch the money. Looking at the viral clip, it seems the locals were at KONKA in Jozi and a man rumoured to be Mzansi billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, decided to throw money all over the place.

However, some networkers are in disbelief and say that it is not the real Patrice Motsepe as the caption suggests.

Source: Briefly.co.za