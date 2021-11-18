Rachel Kolisi is travelling to London and shared a few airport snaps while she waited for her flight

The businesswoman stated that she was excited to be able to travel once again and shared a small apology for her publicly-taken selfies

Rachel was a picture of beauty - as always - as she lounged in her casual-wear with a bare face at Cape Town International Airport

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi treated her loyal followers to a few pics before she got on a flight. The wife and mom revealed that she will be in London soon and is beyond excited to be travelling again.

She apologised to fans for the selfies as she revealed that she often gets a cringe response to taking snaps in public. She added that it slipped her mind to ask someone at home to take some of her before she left. Read the full post below:

"Guys, I cringe taking selfies in public, so sorry but this is the best I got for ya! I forgot to ask someone to take a pic when I left home. See you tomorrow LONDON! So good to be travelling again!"

Read a few of the comments she received below:

@mariette_mostert_loest shared:

"Such a beautiful person, inside out."

@poetess_phopho said:

"You are my fave, all the way from Botswana."

@kaygee789 wrote:

"Bon voyage."

@leago_lee commented:

"Travel safe Rach."

@michellebrown9177 added:

"Safe travels!!! Enjoy the game!!"

Rachel Kolisi shares funny snaps of Siya’s baby sis Liphelo, explaining the struggles of raising a teenager

Previously, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi likes to have a good laugh on social media and always drops lit content for her people to have a chuckle over. Mom life is hard, especially when you have teenagers with raging hormones. Some think the newborn phase is tough until their little one turns into a tween monster.

Taking to social media, Rachel shared some pictures of Siya’s 14-year-old sister Liphelo which depicted the emotional cycles of a teenager – it is a wild ride. Rachel posted:

“When you think you’re nailing parenting. Teenagers are like ⬆️⬆️⬆️ LOL. Ku Rough Ku Tricky Ku Wow.”

