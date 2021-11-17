Pearl Thusi: Inflated Flight Prices Leave Media Personality Fuming

Media personality Pearl Thusi is angry at British Airways for inflating flight prices even thought they don't serve food

The Queen Sono actress shared that she forked out R6 000 for a one way trip to Cape Town but she was only served till and sparkling water

Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions to the stunner's complaint with some even asking why she still fly business class

Pearl Thusi has put British Airways on full blast for charging R6 000 for a one way trip to Cape Town. The Queen Sono actress complained that she couldn't even get food in the flight after paying so much for the trip.

Pearl Thusi is fuming after she paid R6 000 for a one way flight to Cape Town. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

She said all the airline could serve her was still and sparkling water. She took to social media to share her experience with her followers.

The clip of the media personality calling out the airline was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. In the video, Pearl Thusi compared British Airways to other airlines such as Airlink and Fly SAA.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner said the airlines service is "very embarrassing'. She added:

"I'm sure the other flights are serving a spaza moment in the air and here we are thinking we are cute and we are suffering drinking sparkling and still water, not even a Coca Cola."

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Pearl's rant. Check out some of their comments below:

@tsholo__iam said:

"Maybe Ke poor. But why are you flying business class to CPT? R6K vs R2K for a 2hr flight makes very little sense to me."

@This_Sisi wrote:

"Hate this. Experienced it once with @Fly_Airlink....but it was level 3, so I had to understand. Now it's level one! Nothing to understand!!!!@British_Airways And I will be flying soon, so I sincerely hope this won't be my experience."

@Pokiemon_ commented:

"Even that still water, you have to request like a beggar, they don't give it out njeee nxa."

@kayyyNgubs said:

"Nice life problems, ayyy."

@Miss_Phudding wrote:

"This is unfair. So we are supposed to keep quiet when we are not been given proper service bcoz we are afraid of being labelled as 'Karens', no sir. Her complaint is valid."

@truthsayer01 added:

"The problems of the privileged."

