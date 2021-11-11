Supermodel Bella Hadid has always been open about her battle with mental health and hopes that sharing insight will have a positive impact

Through her story, Bella let people know that she has suffered from the age of 14 and although the journey is long, the destination is worth fighting for

Bella’s post touched people far and wide, giving them confidence that it's okay and they will be alright

Supermodel Bella Hadid got real with the world, admitting that she has suffered “breakdowns and burnouts.” Fame looks fun until you have it.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has spoken out about her mental health "rollercoaster" of "breakdowns and burnouts". Image: @bellahadid

Social media generally only shows the good, filtered and fake bits of a person’s life, however slowly but surely, people, especially celebs, are getting real and raw.

Taking to social media with a lengthy post, the stunning and tired Bella opened up about her mental health. With so many people suffering, Bella felt she needed to share her story.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone," explained the supermodel, as reported by The South African.

Having suffered from “extreme depression and anxiety” from the early age of 14, Bella knows exactly what it means to live with mental illness, and she wants people to know they are not alone.

Bella posted:

Seeing this incredible post and amazing campaign, fans from all over the globe took to the comment section to thank Bella for doing her bit by sharing her story to raise awareness on mental health.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@victoriassecret said:

“@BellaHadid, thank you for inspiring us with your authenticity and honesty. Mental health matters and there is power in each of us. We are honoured to have you as part of our VS family.”

@joannvdherik said:

“Bel I love you SO much. thank you for sharing your truth. and just so you know: you are enough, you always were, you always will be. ❤️”

@dr.azra said:

“Your honesty and openness inspires us all to share more truth here too ❤️”

@sophia_roe said:

“I haven’t seen anything I related to more on the internet all year. thank you Bella angel. ❤️”

