Students from Trompsburg Primary School in the Free State have captivated Mzansi with their incredible talent

The kids performed a country song originally released by Johnny Cash in 1955, titled Folsom Prison Blues

With one kid behind the mic, another at the piano and one with a guitar in hand, talent just oozes through the screen

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA really does have talent and a group of primary school kids are proving just that. With a kid on the guitar, one on the piano and another behind a microphone, they absolutely crushed Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues.

The kids hail from Trompsburg Primary School in the Free State. The primary school shared a two-minute and seven-second clip of the talented children performing the hit 1955 country song.

The young learners are effortless in their musical capabilities. Their ability to work together to form a melody is captivating and will surely draw anyone in.

A group of primary school kids performing 'Folsom Prison Blues' has impressed the nation. Image: Trompsburg Primêre Skool

Source: Facebook

Watch their incredible rendition below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below are some of the comments the kids received:

Denise Abrahams said:

"OMW... OUTSTANDING performance... You are all brilliant."

Tahlitia Kraftt shared:

"Wow, you all have such a talent."

Louma Burrows commented:

"What a voice, guitar and piano, what rhythm, just superb!!!"

Rinda Rossouw wrote:

"This gave me goosebumps. Beautiful!!!"

Johanna Jacobs responded with:

"Oh my word. I can't stop listening to this."

Erna Rademan added:

"Such talented musicians - congratulations - you rock n roll properly!!!!"

Group of strangers sing beautiful harmonies at Sudwala Caves: "My South Africa"

In other news about talented Saffas, Briefly News previously reported that a group of South Africans joined together to present their harmonic melodies while visiting the Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga. Albert Lombard managed to capture the stunning event on camera and shared it in Facebook's #ImStaying group.

The 59-second clip is quite dark, however, the sounds of the angelic voices of our local talents don't need to be seen but rather heard. Clad in masks and scattered in a circle, the group of South African strangers' voices blended together like something from a professional choir.

Lombard explained the following in the caption:

"A bunch of South Africans, just a group of random visitors to the Sudwala Caves, total strangers to each other, give a spontaneous performance and harmonise as if they have been singing together for years. That’s why #ImStaying."

Source: Briefly.co.za