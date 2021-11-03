A 59-second clip of a group of South Africans - who had never met each other - singing together has impressed many locals

The perfect melodies and harmonisation from the group of strangers is truly something you could only experience in Mzansi

The video is short but most definitely impactful as the crowd sings in the most angelic way possible

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A group of South Africans joined together to present their harmonic melodies while visiting the Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga. Albert Lombard managed to capture the stunning event on camera and shared it in Facebook's #ImStaying group.

The 59-second clip is quite dark, however, the sounds of the angelic voices of our local talents don't need to be seen but rather heard. Clad in masks and scattered in a circle, the group of South African strangers' voices blended together like something from a professional choir.

A video of a group of strangers singing outside the Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga has warmed hearts online. Image: Albert Lombard / #ImStaying

Source: Facebook

Lombard explained the following in the caption:

"A bunch of South Africans, just a group of random visitors to the Sudwala Caves, total strangers to each other, give a spontaneous performance and harmonise as if they have been singing together for years. That’s why #ImStaying."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Click here to watch the beautiful video.

Below are some of the responses left by impressed South Africans:

Rose Pegler said:

"Went to a service on Sunday where we had all the different nations present. One has to give credit to those of you who are so able to bring your wonderful energy and gift of music to those of us who definitely do not have that ability. (I definitely do not have that gift.). Thank you. You make times like this so special."

Tanya Penwarden wrote:

"I am always in awe of that ability people have in SA to sync up and sing as though they have been a choir for years. It is a very common occurrence here in KZN."

Dacolly Karim shared:

"They sing like they know each other for ages. The South Africa that most of us long for."

Tracy Hauptfleisch added:

"My South Africa."

Drakensberg Boys Choir captivates Mzansi with rendition of 'Follow You' by American Band Imagine Dragons

In other singing-related news, Briefly News previously reported that the phenomenal Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated audiences once again with their latest high-powered performance. The choir released a music video on YouTube singing and dancing to a worldwide hit song by the American band, Imagine Dragons.

They performed the song Follow You and the video takes viewers on a journey as they experience the boys' phenomenal musical talents and energised choreographed dance moves.

According to an article published by TimesLIVE, the video was shot at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Cathkin Park, Champagne Valley and produced by Tristan Trent.

Source: Briefly.co.za