The Drakensberg Boys Choir is wowing Mzansi with a powerful music video set in the mountainous backdrops of Champagne Valley, KZN

They performed the widely popular song Follow You by USA pop-rock band, Imagine Dragons, and added their own unique stamp on it

People from around Mzansi are mesmerised by their ability to hit the high notes while still performing earth-shaking choreographed dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The phenomenal Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated audiences once again with their latest high-powered performance. The choir released a music video on YouTube singing and dancing to a world-wide hit song by the American band, Imagine Dragons.

The talented boys choir has caught the attention of Mzansi with their rendition an Imagine Dragons' song. Image: The Drakensberg Boys Choir/Facebook

Source: Facebook

They performed the song Follow You and the video takes viewers on a journey as they experience the boys' phenomenal musical talents and energised choregraphed dance moves.

According to an article published by TimesLIVE, the video was shot at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Cathkin Park, Champagne Valley and produced by Tristan Trent.

The video is a big hit online and Saffas are mesmerised by the boys' ability to hit high notes while performing a powerful dance. In just four days, the video has attracted close to 8 000 views and plenty of comments from those blown away by the performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video also comes at a time when the talented choir are recovering from a challenging 2020 due to the pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of seven of tours and numerous concerts.

Roedean School for Girls honours teachers powerful, rhythmic and meaningful song

In other news, Briefly News reported that he Roedean School for Girls in Johannesburg has released an earth-shaking song with a powerful message at its core.

The song honours and thanks teachers across the globe for supporting their students during the uncertain times of the pandemic.

The private boarding school is located in Parktown, Johannesburg and the song was performed by the incredibly talented Roedean Choir. The song is titled Spirit and it's rhythmic masterpiece with powerful lyrics, enchanting African beats and angelic harmonies.

The song also features a music video and this was released on YouTube a few days ago. People are loving the sound and the message.

The choir added an inspiring description about the video and explained why they created the song. In part, they said:

"The transition to online learning was abrupt, unclear, and uncharted. Those (teachers) who did not have access to online learning went to extraordinary lengths to communicate and inspire with limited means.

Source: Briefly.co.za