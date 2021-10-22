A high school in Johannesburg has dropped a song that is dedicated to teachers across the globe

It is sung by the choir at the Roedean School for Girls and it acknowledges the extraordinary effort teachers showed during the pandemic

The song has powerful lyrics with an enchanting beat that is a perfect thank-you to these professionals who put their learners first while transitioning to online learning

The Roedean School for Girls in Johannesburg has released an earth-shaking song with a powerful message at its core. The song honours and thanks teachers across the globe for supporting their students during the uncertain times of the pandemic.

The music video for a song honouring teachers was released on YouTube. Image: The Roedean School for Girls/YouTube

Source: UGC

The private boarding school is located in Parktown, Johannesburg and the song was performed by the incredibly talented Roedean Choir. The song is titled Spirit and it's rhythmic masterpiece with powerful lyrics, enchanting African beats and angelic harmonies.

The song also features a music video and this was released on YouTube a few days ago. People are loving the sound and the message.

Take a look at the video for yourself:

The choir added an inspiring description about the video and explained why they created the song.

In part, they said:

"The transition to online learning was abrupt, unclear, and uncharted. Those (teachers) who did not have access to online learning went to extraordinary lengths to communicate and inspire with limited means.

"Through their tireless efforts, teachers have graciously reinvented the teaching profession and in doing so, limited the impact of the pandemic on education."

In ending, the choir hopes their performance reminds young people that they can rise above any challenge - it is all within them.

High school choir beautifully performs Fix You to uplift the nation

In other news, Briefly News reported that an exceptionally-executed song cover, learners at Rustenburg High School delivered their ultimate best. The music video features the heartwarming vocals originally delivered by British band Coldplay.

In their twist, the learners introduce an array of melodious sounds accompanied by a touching video of themselves creating stunning symmetric visuals using fire sticks. A combination sure to produce goosebumps.

The music video, according to the learners, is meant to help uplift South Africa and the world as a whole during these uncertain times. The production team behind the song and video are Madeleine Koch, Lize Meyer, Wouter Bakker and Davilene Bakker. It was shot at the Woodstock Farm in Rustenburg.

Source: Briefly.co.za