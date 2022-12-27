A man got roasted after claiming a R500 picnic was not much for a man to do for his woman

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared a picture of a cute picnic, claiming it was affordable

The men of Mzansi made it clear that they have many other plans for their money and that most women wouldn’t appreciate it

A lot of people say that they are not romantic because romance costs money. Well, one many feels spending R500 on a picnic is worth making your woman smile… Mzansi men had other thoughts.

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared a picture of a cute picnic he made for under R500, claiming it was affordable. Image: Twitter / @BillzDaOriginal

Source: Twitter

R500 is a lot of money, especially in these pressing economic times. While the idea of dates is nice, there are a lot of other things people can do with the money.

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared a picture of a cute picnic he set up for his woman. Sharing that it cost him less than R500, our guy claimed this is affordable for every man.

“Ma gents lento it’s less than R500, you can put a smile on your bae ❤”

The men of Mzansi stood up to share their thoughts on the R500 date

Let’s just say the men of Mzansi did not agree with their boi! Many let the man know the other things they’d rather do with R500, while others claimed not many women would appreciate it anyway.

Take a look at the salt:

@Anele_M_Zn said:

“Most girls ain't used to picnics, they wanna go to restaurants where they'll sit around white people.”

@LungisaniStamp1 said:

“Yhooo R 500 for one person? And when you get home, you have no bread and sugar ♀️♀️♀️”

@053Kimberlite said:

“Bro, why can't women do that for men? Stop inviting us to being weak, we'll do it without anyone's concern.”

@RealCeremony said:

“Less than R500 is a lot of money in this Ramaphosa economy.”

@Baba_Wengane1 said:

