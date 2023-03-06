One man did a dance that cracked up the internet as they watched, seeing how happy he was in the clip

The video went viral as it showed the man hopping around doing a happy dance routine to a cheerful beat

People were thoroughly amused by the man's moves in the clip which got attention for being hilarious to watch

A man went viral on TikTok after doing hilarious moves. People loved seeing how he danced to a viral TikTok sound.

A man did a dance to an African beat and it went viral. Image: TikTok/@funnynadcomedy

Source: UGC

The man got over 100 000 views from people who thought he was hilarious. Online users commented with jokes about the gent.

Man's funky dance has the internet cackling

A video shared on TikTok by @funnynadcomedy of a gent doing some hilarious dance moves got attention on the internet. People were thoroughly amused as he got down to an African beat. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by man's dance

Many people could not help but smile after seeing the footage. Mzansi is passionate about dancing netizens thought this guy was the embodiment of happiness.

Robyn commented:

"This is such a vibe! I love your energy."

user430314192492queenzamla commented

"Those shoes banange."

Elisa commented:

"Okaaayyyyyy let’s start the week with the same energy."

Stephanie Brauner commented:

"Mood."

Aisha wa Chairman commented:

"Our green cup has seen days let it be good or bad days it has to appear."

pamela06rain

'My free-spirited person."

