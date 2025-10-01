Former TV presenter Psyfo Ngwenya celebrated his son Baby Croc's 3rd birthday with a loving message

His wife, Amirah Ngwenya, also gushed over her baby boy and posted sweet photos of him

Mzansi gathered under the lovebirds' Instagram posts and wished the baby boy a happy birthday

Psyfo Ngwenya gushed over his baby boy on his third birthday. Image: Mirah_amiraah

Source: Instagram

Former YoTV presenter Psyfo Ngwenya is a proud dad! The star gushed over his baby boy, who recently turned three!

In a cute social media post, Ngwenya spoke about how fond he is of his son and how raising him is his best job ever.

"Watching you grow up has been the best gig I could ever ask for. The never-ending dream of you calling me dad every day is a privilege and a responsibility I don’t take for granted. I love you, my boy @iambabycroc, and wish that the lord continues to look after you as you navigate these early years of your life. I love you very much, my boy, and want the world to know that today you are officially a 3 year old. Happy birthday, King ."

In keeping with their family tradition of heartfelt social media posts, Amirah, his wife, also had something to say about their baby boy.

"Our funny, fiercely independent, intelligent, curious, loving little Baby Croc 🐊 is 3 today. You light up our lives with your sense of humour and mature mannerisms. No gift comes close to what you have been giving us everyday for the past 3 years. 🥺🩵 #ilysm P.S. He wanted to decorate his own cake with his new favourite colour. So you better say something nice and be kind in the comments," she joked.

Mzansi gushes over Baby Croc

Social media users had nothing but kind words for the Ngwenyas and their happy little boy.

lindiwedube_

"You guys are doing great @mirah_aamirah, Happy Birthday baby croc."

NoxieMathews gushed:

"Happy Happy birthday, King. Where is the time going??"

lizomuhle stated:

"Happy 3rd Birthday to the little one. Now I get where the shyness comes from. Libra."

ta_mzubhela exclaimed:

"Happy birthday to the boy. Many more years filled with blessings on him and your family!"

businessdoctorkeitumetselekaba stated:

"Libra season!!!!! Happy birthday, boy boy. Blessings."

dankraus100 wished:

"Happy birthday King. One day, you will meet your cousins Jesse and Jade!"

richard_mahogany said:

"Happy birthday, baby Croc. Wow, what a smart, brave fellow."

Psyfo and wife Amirah celebrate 7 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, Psyfo and Amirah Ngwenya celebrated their seven-year marriage milestone, with Amirah sharing pictures and a video on Instagram

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple well on their anniversary

Social media users praised the couple's humour and expressed their love and blessings for many more years together

In her post, Amirah said, "I’m grateful to have been able to walk this life journey with you for so many years now. Thank you for showing me love, even in all the crazy moments. Today we celebrate all that you are and all that you are yet to become. I am blessed to call you mine. I love you scatter."

Source: Briefly News