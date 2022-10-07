Videos showing how a young lady looked when she left the house versus when she came back in the morning have gone viral

In the second clip, she is seen looking absolutely dusty, with no wig and her white outfit in ruins

She can be heard going on about how fun and colourful the event she attended was before continuing to dance

One fabulous babe had the time of her life after a night out recently and her appearance versus when she left and she came back home said it all.

A young lady had the time of her life at a colour party she attended. Image: Thandiwe Mamthembu Makhohliso/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Two videos of her have been doing the rounds on social media, showing her looking all dressed up in a white jumpsuit with a friend as they pose for the camera before they leave to go to an event.

She is heard talking about how there were bright colour bombs all over at the “colouring event” that she attended.

“Every colour was roaming on top. Every colour was there; pink, red, blue, black, everything. Event colour party. Yoh it was lit, yoh bekumandi,” the happy lady is heard saying before she goes on to dance.

South African social media users were left in stitches and with many questions about the Facebook post.

Derrick Smith responded:

“Yoo... This one slept under Nyanga bridge Even lost her weave. .”

Mimi Maduna Masiza wrote:

“Haaibo yhuuuu ziphi nwele OMG akasonwabe.”

Zukiswa Mandila Guqaza replied:

“Omg Sozeeeee haibo.”

Simo Whantu Davashe responded:

“Event color party. Vele ubone Bezikhala nyanievery color over the top.”

Nosiphiwo Luphiwo Anita commented:

“Heyi ndiyasola yi flour colouring event party .”

Amanda Mbewu Shosha reacted:

“Asoozeeeeeehow?.”

Nosiphiwo Luphiwo Anita replied:

“Ibiphi le colouring event nha .”

Source: Briefly News