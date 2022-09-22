Vusi Ximba, the late legendary South African musician, was honoured by his daughter, Nonjabulo Ximba, in her master’s dissertation

The young lady obtained her Master of Arts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and studied her father’s storytelling

In a post shared on the UKZN Facebook page, social media users expressed how impressed they were by Nonjabulo and her work

Vusi Ximba’s daughter bagged her Master of Arts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), with her study focusing on her dad and his music.

Nonjabulo Ximba, whose thesis analysed her dad’s storytelling, noted that she decided to pursue the research because there was a lack of scholarship on her father, despite how legendary his music is in South Africa.

According to IOL, the young woman’s dissertation was written in isiZulu. Her findings indicate that while some people found Vusi’s musical style to be profane, experts lauded him as humorous for touching on subjects many artists steered away from.

Commenting on a Facebook post by UKZN that honoured Nonjabulo, many peeps commended her for undertaking the study and paying homage to her dad:

Mthunzi Maseko said:

“Congratulations! What a great way to honour and remember your father, the legendary Vusi Ximba. Halala!”

Cookie Makaba added:

“Congratulations, African princess! What a way to honour your legendary parent!”

Luvo Mvinjwa reacted:

“This is great. Honouring your father in this manner is the best thing one can do. Well done, Ms Ximba.”

Weziwe Thusi wrote:

“Well done, Ximba. His legacy lives on.”

Mdu Mzulwini commended her efforts:

“Well done. I like this type of research where you work with a real problem. May bra Mavusana rest in peace. We miss him.”

