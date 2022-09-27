UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is a woman who is taking full advantage of her time off and loving life

Phakeng recorded a Hamba Wena dance challenge clip and was filled with energy after busting a move

People were impressed by how well Phakeng can dance and filled the comment section with a lot of hype

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, is on sabbatical and taking full advantage. Ma recorded her first dance challenge clip, the Hamaba Wena viral dance challenge, and dropped jaws.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is a vibe, and the people of Mzansi are loving the energy she is putting out. Image: Twitter / @FabAcademic

Source: Twitter

When you look at a professional like Phakeng you don’t expect them to be full of fun and living life to the fullest. However, that is exactly what this wonderful woman is currently doing.

Phakeng took to her Twitter page with a clip of her first attempt at the Hamba Wena dance challenge, which is not too shabby.

“I’ll clearly have a backup career by the time my sabbatical is over This is my first attempt, watch out for the final one”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi peeps are impressed by the UCT vice-chancellor’s moves

What a wow, sisi can groove! Many admitted that they themselves couldn’t pull off what she did even if they tried 100 times. Mamokgethi is a ball of fun, and people are loving seeing this side of her.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Precious_dibaks said:

“Your first attempt is actually better than all my attempts combined ”

@masiya7575 said:

“Sure deputy mother, I think this one should be adopted as an exercise for you, not a dance, for a minute I thought you were into boxing now”

@ReelSimlet said:

“This is so cool, more reasons to keep enjoying life

“So cool to see such positive vibes, coz these Twitter streets can be toxic.”

@SanQobo said:

“Yazi, you are 100 times better than me because I have only done the dance in my head… I’m scared the actual dance will be disastrous once i make an attempt.”

@mpumie562 said:

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng shows off incredible flexibility at 55, SA reacts: “How old, prof?”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has once again proven that she truly is a fabulous academic.

The 55-year-old took to Twitter to share a video of herself stretching, proving how amazingly supple she is.

Prof Phakeng noted that she was warming up before her daily walk and joked that despite her age, she is more flexible than her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News