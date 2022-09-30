A skilled Mzansi woman from Brakpan who farms vegetables has South Africans inspired with her talent

Despite severe hailstorms damaging Kgomotso Ramatlo’s produce and infrastructure two years ago, she never gave up

The hard-working woman dreams of being a commercial chillies farmer, with her determination wowing many

A hard-working lady from Brakpan in Gauteng is wowing online peeps with her fantastic farming abilities.

Kgomotso Ramatlo is a successful farmer. Image: Black Capitalist/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kgomotso Ramatlo is a vegetable farmer who is the founder of PKR Farming & Services. She produces and markets sweet potatoes, tomatoes, chillies, spinach, cabbage, beetroot, green beans and onions.

In December 2020, hailstorms damaged the lovely lady’s infrastructure. But she never gave up and continues to thrive in the agriculture sector.

The go-getter dreams of becoming a fully-fledged commercial chilli farmer. Kgomotso also creates jobs for five people and produces vegetables on five hectares of land.

The entrepreneur was honoured by the #I’mstaying Facebook page in a post, with many people noting how inspired they were by her hard hustle and success.

Let’s look at some reactions from social media users:

Adele Wyngaard said:

“Congratulations, her vegetables look so delicious.”

Julie Whittaker wrote:

“Very impressive! Keep up the good work. You will go far in life! Well done!”

Rae Roberts added:

“Wow, well done, Kgomotso. Have a look at Livingseeds.co.za, they have a wide range of seeds, including various chillies. All their seeds are heritage seeds as well.”

Sally Davidson reacted:

“You are fabulously organised, and what an awesome job. We have two allotments in the UK. It’s a piece of land you rent for vegetables.”

Hilda Smith is wowed:

“You are amazing and an inspiration for others. May God bless you to be very successful.”

