Stephanie Ndlovu switched things up from what most people do by posting pictures of her baby shower after giving birth

The actress said the day of the shower was perfect and thanked her loved ones for organising the event

Her followers are begging her to share more pictures from the day, as she looked glowing in the last stage of her pregnancy

Stephanie Ndlovu is in full mommy bliss after giving birth a few months ago. She gave followers the first inside look into her baby shower while she was still carrying her precious cargo.

The actress looked radiant wearing her green maternity dress, and her dewy makeup enhanced her striking features. The theme featured earthy-toned colours, and based on her smile, Stephanie loved how the venue turned out. She said:

"A tiny throwback to an absolutely perfect day. My ‘almost’ surprise baby shower. I say almost because I am such a control-freak, it was difficult to surprise me but my loved ones pulled it off. We are so blessed to have the people we have in our lives, you know yourselves; thank you for making this day so special & for allowing us to enjoy it in private; I know it was a tall order."

It's good to see Stephanie celebrating and enjoying this new chapter in her life because she suffered greatly when she miscarried in 2020. She opened up about the ordeal with her husband and fellow actor Hungani Ndlovu on their YouTube channel.

Have a look at her baby shower pictures from Instagram:

Her followers were not satisfied with the little teaser and asked the former Scandal actress to post more pictures: Read some of their comments.

@mmahlamela09 suggested:

"More, please and you looked amazing."

@carol_milana wrote:

"More preggy pics of mommy, I'm sure you looked absolutely radiant!"

@getrealwsethu posted:

"Looking absolutely amazing, Steph. Indeed joy comes in the morning. ❤️"

@charlene___tesha___phalane mentioned:

"You're so beautiful, Stephanie. "

@ncubethandy commented:

"Looking beautiful, honey."

@maborejmolatjane stated:

"Looking beautiful, Mrs Ndlovu."

@niki_nikithah said:

"Look at you, mommy."

@petronella_tshuma added:

"Absolutely stunning."

