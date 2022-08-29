Congratulations are in order for Stephanie Ndlovu, who was happy to share that she is adjusting to her new life as a mother

The Scandal! actress and YouTuber shared a picture of herself after welcoming her child with her husband, Hungani Ndlovu

Stephanie's fans said all the right things after the actress opened up about the difficulties of going back to normal

Stephanie Ndlovu from the couple's YouTube channel, The Ndlovu's Uncut, is officially a mum. Stephanie Ndlovu shared some snaps of herself and is positively glowing after giving birth.

Stephanie Ndlovu welcomed her baby with her husband, Hungani Ndlovu, and she shared some pictures to show how she is doing as a new mum. Image: Instagram /@miss_sandows

Stephanie Ndlovu's supporters showered her with compliments. Many also encouraged the actress, who admitted that returning to her usual life after a new baby isn't all sunshine and roses.

Stephanie Ndlovu gets candid about being a new mother

Actress Stephanie shared an Instagram post where she looks stunning in a multicoloured jacket and blue jeans. Stephanie looked happy as she relaxed and made cute, funny faces at the camera.

The YouTuber also wrote a moving caption to go with her photos where she admitted that going back to normal after giving birth has been difficult for her. She wrote:

"Getting back into the swing of things is wholeheartedly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I am trying to exercise patience & kindness with myself, being present in every moment on this new journey."

Stephanie's journey to motherhood was not easy, as TimesLIVE reports that she and her husband Hungani suffered after prematurely losing their first child. The couple was open about how losing their first baby affected them in a video on the couple's YouTube channel.

Fans of Stephanie had words of encouragement as many told her that she was already a great mother. Many peeps also showered Stephanie with compliments on how good she looked.

@madamtebo commented:

"I appreciate you mama. You can do this. We've all been there."

@kelsey_seameco commented:

"Looking great, momma."

@natashachiedza commented:

"Congratulations, mama!"

@nkomoncube commented:

"Congratulations, hang in there, mama you doing a good job. You look amazing enjoy every moment of it."

@petronella_tshuma commented:

"Mama, you're absolutely beautiful and doing an amazing job!"

