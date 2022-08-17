The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has taken to social media to share his thoughts on motherhood

In a now-viral tweet, the wealthy businessman said that being a Mom is just as important as any career

The post has gained a lot of traction and many netizens responded to it with their personal views

No two people take exactly the same path to motherhood, but one thing is for sure, is that it is no small feat and a major role worth being honoured.

One man who seems to know this all too well is none other than the world’s richest person, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has spoken up about what he thinks about motherhood. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taking to Twitter, the father of 10 recently shared a post about how important being a mother is as he compared it to holding a professional career.

Musk wrote:

“Being a Mom is just as important as any career.”

It's a tough job raising kids that takes a lot of time. According to CBS News, a study conducted by Welch's found working moms clock an average of 98 hours per week. That's about the same as working 2.5 full-time jobs.

Several netizens responded to Musk’s sentiments with their views on the subject:

@DrZeshanQureshi replied:

“Yes agree. And we need to normalise fathers taking time off for parental leave to enable mothers that want to work to do so. The barriers I faced were awful.”

@JaneidyEve said:

“It is magical how the female body can create life... & how the womb is a life support system. It's amazing how the Universe evolved such amazing creatures.”

@dego_finance commented:

“Moreover, moms are the source of everything .”

@I_Nessumi wrote:

“Wow! Elon Musk recognizes being a mother is a full-time job . Now tell the dads they can't keep taking unlimited days off.

A look at the mothers of Elon Musk’s 10 children

