Elon Musk may be most famous for his wealth, but the man has an interesting personal life. Elon Musk has had 10 children, and they are not all from the same woman.

Elon Musk has many children among three women and two of them had twins or more. Image: Getty Images/Britta Pedersen-Pool/Neilson Barnard/David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk's billionaire status means that he can do as he pleases and has taken to having many children. Briefly News has compiled a comprehensive list of the women who have had children with Elon Musk.

1. Jennifer Justine Musk

According to PageSix, Justine Musk, Elon's first child gave the billionaire his first child, who was born in 2002. The child passed away at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The couple chose to try IVF and had a set of twins named Griffin and Vivian. Elon and Justine had more kids in 2006 when they welcomed triplets, Kai Jackson and Damian.

Justine Musk is best known as a Canadian author for her fantasy novel Blood Angel. Elon Musk and Justine were married for 8 years between 200 and 2008.

2. Grimes

In May 2020, Elon and Grimes had their first son together named X AE A-Xii. In September 2021, the couple revealed they had a second child, their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.

Grimes is well known for her eclectic style. In 2015 the DJ released the album Art Angels and received praise from many critics.

3. Shivon Zilis

In November 2021, Elon Musk had another set of twins with an executive, Shivon Zilis in his company, Neuralink. The new mother has children who got her middle Zilli and their father's last, but their first names are unknown.

Shivon worked her way up the corporate ladder and currently serves as the director of operations at Neural link.

