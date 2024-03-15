A video of an old man reviewing his meal, which he bought from Spar in Bloemfontein, is making rounds on social media

The clip of the man gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments online

Netizens showered the gentleman with sweet, heartwarming messages and were thankful for his helpful tips

Nothing feels better than a good meal; this man had just that. The gentleman took to social media to rate the food he purchased from Spar.

An old South African man shared an honest review of a meal purchased from Spar in Bloemfontein in a TikTok video. Image:@noelsouthafrica

Source: TikTok

Man reviews his meal

A video shared by @noelsouthafrica on TikTok shows the old man sitting at a dining table in his home. The gentleman revealed in his clip that his meal cost him R42.99. He explained how the food was made, saying it had chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and a sweet mayonnaise.

At the end of the clip, he stated that the food was "extremely nice." @noelsouthafrica also rated the food an eight out of 10, adding that he would often purchase the meal from Spar, which would usually be either warm or cold; however, his food was just perfect.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with sweet messages

Coolstrings said:

"Oom is my favourite person on TikTok."

Tanian Goliath added:

"Love this review. Straight to the point. I would put that in a sandwich press to make it crispy."

Sapsfanboy wrote:

"Oom, you should consider being a food reviewer and reviewing many recipes and desserts I'd watch, and I'm sure others would, too."

Philly was impressed, adding:

"Oom, your videos are the highlight of my day."

Wamie commented:

"He's so wholesome, God bless him."

American woman reviews Chicken Licken hot wings

Briefly News previously reported that a US tourist in South Africa decided to bless TikTok with her first encounter with Chicken Licken's fiery hot wings.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera for all the world to see. The woman chowed the spicy wings and slathered hot sauce for that extra oomph. The meal knocked her socks off, and she slapped a solid 9/10 rating on those bad boys.

Source: Briefly News