A lady took to her TikTok account to share her disappointment with one of South Africa's fast-food outlets

In the TikTok video she uploaded, the woman said she got a botched meal that was different from what she saw on the menu

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing their similar stories with the same outlet

One woman went to one of South Africa's well-known fast-food outlets to get a meal. However, the food fell short of the menu's delight.

In a TikTok video, @musatima2 is at the outlet. She captured the picture of the meal - it lacked colour and zest. She then showed the picture on the menu, and the food there looked delicious, colourful, and wholesome.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their experience

Online users flocked to the comment section, with many sharing their experiences with the outlet, specifically when it came to the same meal.

Some said that they got a far worse botched meal than what the lady was complaining about. Others named their preferred fast-food outlets.

@Pamela patricia commented:

"I asked them the same thing they told me to add R6 for the sauce."

@Clotilde Neto ❤️ preferred:

"McDonald’s ones will always be the best."

@amukelaniqiqi joked:

"You didn't give them R2 donation."

@Rea_Runtown said:

"I would stand there till they make it right."

@Thabs shared:

"At least yours had enough jalapeños, mine had only 2I'm still trying to heal."

@Dot Dot Dot was disappointed:

"Never again will I buy. The trickery."

@lulu related:

"I got the same thing."

