Moshe Ndiki Explicitly Details How His Sons Were Conceived Through Surrogacy
- Moshe Ndiki has no filter and recently opened up about how his sons were conceived
- The media personality's twins were born through a surrogate, and he detailed what went down at the fertility clinic
- Moshe's boys recently started taking their first steps, and he feels blessed to watch them grow
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Moshe Ndiki didn't hold back when he shared all the naughty details about how his twins were conceived.
Moshe Ndiki chats about surrogacy experience
Nearly two years since his friend popped two bundles of joy for him, Moshe Ndiki spoke about the nitty grittys of surrogacy.
In a video posted by ThisIsColbert, the media personality spoke about his trip to the fertility clinic, and said, in explicit detail, how he had to fill a cup with help from some adult content for a bit of motivation.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Moshe's surrogate, Siphokazi Shandu, gave birth to his sons in 2023, and they were introduced to a life of magazine shoots and LGBTQ+ single fatherhood.
Now almost two years old in 2025, the boys can walk independently, have developed personalities of their own, and experience their flamboyant dad's quirky nature:
Moshe Ndiki and sons stun in Christmas card
The proud dad can't help but show his little boys off every chance he gets, and they even got to feature in an adorable Christmas card.
Briefly News shared Moshe's emotional post, in which he couldn't believe God's favour on his life and being blessed with his precious sons, grateful for the gift of parenthood:
"I still can’t believe God blessed me with these two; how loved and favoured I am."
Moshe Ndiki grateful for family's support
In more Moshe Ndiki updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality expressing gratitude to his family.
Moshe said he felt blessed to have a family that loved and supported him as a gay man, saying he took none of it for granted:
"Being gay, accepted and loved by my family, especially the ones from an older generation in the rural areas, is something I will never take for granted."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za