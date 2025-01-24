Moshe Ndiki has no filter and recently opened up about how his sons were conceived

The media personality's twins were born through a surrogate, and he detailed what went down at the fertility clinic

Moshe's boys recently started taking their first steps, and he feels blessed to watch them grow

Moshe Ndiki shared his experience with surrogacy. Image: moshendiki

Moshe Ndiki didn't hold back when he shared all the naughty details about how his twins were conceived.

Moshe Ndiki chats about surrogacy experience

Nearly two years since his friend popped two bundles of joy for him, Moshe Ndiki spoke about the nitty grittys of surrogacy.

In a video posted by ThisIsColbert, the media personality spoke about his trip to the fertility clinic, and said, in explicit detail, how he had to fill a cup with help from some adult content for a bit of motivation.

Moshe Ndiki detailed how his sons were conceived. Image: moshendiki

Moshe's surrogate, Siphokazi Shandu, gave birth to his sons in 2023, and they were introduced to a life of magazine shoots and LGBTQ+ single fatherhood.

Now almost two years old in 2025, the boys can walk independently, have developed personalities of their own, and experience their flamboyant dad's quirky nature:

Moshe Ndiki and sons stun in Christmas card

The proud dad can't help but show his little boys off every chance he gets, and they even got to feature in an adorable Christmas card.

Briefly News shared Moshe's emotional post, in which he couldn't believe God's favour on his life and being blessed with his precious sons, grateful for the gift of parenthood:

"I still can’t believe God blessed me with these two; how loved and favoured I am."

Moshe Ndiki grateful for family's support

In more Moshe Ndiki updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality expressing gratitude to his family.

Moshe said he felt blessed to have a family that loved and supported him as a gay man, saying he took none of it for granted:

"Being gay, accepted and loved by my family, especially the ones from an older generation in the rural areas, is something I will never take for granted."

