A TikTok video highlighted the adorable relationship between a cute child and his loving caregiver

The child was having some trouble getting ready for school, but one of his parents stepped in with a solution

People were touched to see how happy the young child was to receive thoughtful care from an adult in his life

One man received his flowers for the role he is playing in providing for a child, mentally and emotionally. People were happy to see a young boy's bond with the father figure in his home.

A Soweto stepfather doted on his stepson in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

The cute TikTok video featuring the boy and a loving man received more than 30,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, raving about the sweet child and parent moment.

Boy delighted with stepdad

In a TikTok video by @buyieraluthada500, a little boy watched his stepfather solve his problem. The kid nearly went to school with a wrinkled school uniform and couldn't use an iron, but his stepdad devised a plan. The loving dad used a heated pot to iron his school jacket as the child beamed while watching his plan work. Watch the sweet video below:

SA applauds stepdad

TikTok viewers were raving about how the man was treating his stepchild as his own. Some people commented that he should be called the father who stepped up instead of a stepdad. According to the Population Reference Bureau, stepfathers can have a profound effect on a child's development both at school and in the home. Experts established that shared activities with stepfathers may help a child feel happier and safer at school, as well as make them less sad and anxious at home. Read people's compliments to the stepdad below:

A good stepfather can have a profound effect on a child at school and at home.

Source: Getty Images

pearlyiemkhonto gushed:

"Present dads❤️"

Ditshaba wrote:

"I personally don't like using the term stepdad, I mostly say dad or say the father that stepped in. "step dad" I feel like it's a reminder to him that his not the biological. 🥰🥰🥰 I mean no harm."

hlaserh commented:

"If he treats him/her like his own, it's his dad, not step big up."

Karabo was moved:

"The smile on the little one😂😂O bona magic☺️"

Cindi-Mahlaba added:

"'Presents dads'🥰"

user762476463682 advised:

"Next time put water 💦 in the pot it iron very well I’m from Alexandra 😂."

MamaOnka cheered:

"This one is not step dad, he is a fully present dad."

