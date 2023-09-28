A man from Mpumalanga was hailed after his stepchildren were excited to see him return home

The fellow’s wife posted a clip on TikTok showing him getting out of a Quantum taxi with the kids greeting him happily

Netizens were emotional in the comments and were glad that the men did the most for the kids

A stepdad from Mpumalanga made netizens cry when he showed love to his stepkids. Image: @user5474558136883

Family is not determined by blood and the connections we make through love. This was especially true when little children from Mpumalanga were excited to see their stepfather return home.

A man from Mpumalanga hugs stepkids in video

In the TikTok video posted by their mother, @user5474558136883, the excited children are waiting for their stepdad to get out of a taxi. The children jump up in excitement as he climbs out of the cab with a Shoprite shopping bag and two McDonald’s drinks.

Unable to contain themselves, they rush to their daddy and give him the most beautiful and heartwarming hug you have ever seen.

This man has stepped up and is taking the role of fatherhood very seriously, not allowing DNA to stop him from loving these children. Stepfathers who spoil their kids are celebrated and should be applauded for their selflessness in raising another's child. Watch the video here:

South Africans get emotional over video

Netizens were chopping onions in the comment section and reminding the woman that this man is their father.

Thandy_Mbokane choked on her tears.

“Number one: I’m crying because the kids are waiting for a dad while their dad chose not to be a dad. Number two, I’m crying because this is a good man right there.”

Thandiwethandie23 exclaimed:

“Ladies, let’s learn to call all these men who step in for our kids their dads. No need to even call them stepfather.”

Keorapetse added:

“This is the content I signed up for.”

Matlebjanemanku wrote:

“I’m here crying, hoping for my son to find a father like him. This is beautiful.”

Lissa blessed her.

“Your children are fortunate. God bless that man for loving them like his own kids.”

Sheiqua corrected her.

“This is their dad, not stepdad. He’s just the best.”

Stepdaughter buys stepdad cake in Tiktok video

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that a young woman surprised her stepdad with cake and presents at work.

The lady appeared at her father’s office and he was shocked as he was not expecting the goodies. South Africans were pleased with how she appreciated him.

