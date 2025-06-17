One woman filmed the way her brother does his part to make sure she's always going to be safe from evildoers

In a video, the lady and her sibling were having a tussle, which her brother started with a wholesome intention

Many people were full of jokes about the effort the brother put in to show that he wants to protect his sister

A woman posted a video of herself and her brothers' antics. The TikTok video went viral after she explained why her brother constantly manhandles her out of nowhere.

A woman's brother frequently trains her to avoid kidnapping in a TikTok video.

Their video of the brother and sister having physical face-offs left many people amused. People were full of jokes over the brother's reasons for physically confronting his sister.

Brother tries to keep sister safe

In a video shared on TikTok, @dolly.r.o.s.a_ shared one of the moments her brother grabbed her randomly. She explained that he likes to randomly pretend that she's getting kidnapped so that she's always prepared for the Unexpected. The clips showed the gent's sister doing her best to get away from his grip. Watch the video of the sibling mischief below:

Sibling rivalry goes viral

Briefly News reported on the story of the youngest sibling who got the best of her older brother. A video of the child's comeback during banter with her older brother left people amused. The kid roasted the brother by reminding him he was due to go to initiation school. She clapped back with a hilarious song reserved for Xhosa initiates' welcome back home.

SA jokes about brother's anti-kidnapping effort

Many people thought the brother's idea to constantly "kidnap" her when they are at home was a good one. Online users felt the lady's brother had a wholesome motive with his antics.

The woman's brother was applauded for making his ister practice escaping kidnappers.

Aya Manyifolo said:

"My boyfriend does this to me and it’s so annoying 😭"

milchundtee✨ wrote:

"Nawe traineka😭kubi."

Gigi added:

"Your mom should let that man do his job… but on a serious note, it’s so sad that he does this because these thoughts run through his mind that this could happen to you. What a time to be a woman."

Fatso commented:

"The scariest part is he’s overpowering you, and he’s not even trying to hurt you.😭"

The Monosi's wrote:

"😂😂lol the way I'm hyping your brother like 'motseye motseye' coz ma’am you better learn, he means well."

Musa joked:

"What if, hear me out, what if he is training himself to be a perfect kidnapper, and he is just hitting two birds with one stone?"

Voice of Reasoni🇿🇦 added:

"Your brother is sharpening his skills."

