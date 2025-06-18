A little girl went viral on TikTok after her doting father showed how dedicated he is to supporting her

In the recently viral video, the cute kid was at a school event where she was due to perform for a crowd

Many people were touched by how the adorable girl reacted to seeing that she is cherished by her loved ones

One kid became a viral sensation after her dad shared a special moment in her childhood on TikTok. The clip captured the moment when the girl realised her dad was there for her.

The video of the child and the parent received more than 20,000 likes. Online users left hundreds of comments gushing over the sweet moment between father and daughter.

Dad watches daughter's show

In a video, a little girl stood among others, looking out into the crowd. The clip posted by @boostasoul captured the moment the tiny tot's face transformed when she recognised her father in the crowd. She began jumping in excitement and also blew her father a kiss. Watch the video of the child's happiness about seeing her father:

Dad reunites with daughter

One father got to see his daughter again after more than a year of absence. The man's video of when he finally saw his daughter two years later became the subject of debate among netizens. The way the man greeted his daughter after being apart for two years did not sit well with some. In a clip, the little girl ran to her father, who responded to her with a simple fist bump. Many people felt that he was impersonal when he finally saw his daughter, with many insisting he would have scooped her up into his arms and hugged her at the very least.

SA chuffed by present dad

Many people commented on the video, agreeing that children always need their parents to show up for important occasions. Some people shared their stories about how much their kids appreciated seeing them at a school event.

Moabi Monnatlala said:

"Showing up matters, guys…my daughter is two years old and yesterday there was Father's Day celebration, you know the joy I saw in her when she saw me🥺 we need to show up."

Blue wrote:

"Mom used to show up for both me and my friends 😂 they'll be more excited mabebona uMa 🥰"

veeskii commented:

"Never miss your kid's school function, please do not make your child feel left out."

Linomusa said:

"Anyone gonna talk about the one with beige jersey?🥺 the way he's panicking to spot his.🥺"

Hhohlwana_M added:

"Confidence booster when parents show up😃"

Kay 🤍. was moved:

"I’ve got no business tearing up for strangers thought 🥹🤲🏽"

lungile Mhlongo commented:

"😩 That kiss 😩, please take leave every time she has an event."

Thobeka MaZuma was sad:

"I live very far due to work 😭🥺 I never show up it's painful."

nono_mpofu opened up:

"Last year was my sister's daughter's farewell, her mom was at work and asked me to go there I got there very late and she was so heartbroken you could see the glasses in her eyes. she participated in a lot of activities and wanted us to see her perform that is when I realized how important it is to show up!!🥺"

Lethiweyinkosi_Ndumiso added:

"Showing up really matters. I waited and waited until I was told that the bus is going to leave, let’s go🥹"

