Woman Can’t Afford to Buy Her Man Air Jordan’s, Paints His Work Boots Instead

A local woman has surprised Mzansi with her innovation, decorating her man's more affordable work shoes in the style of expensive Air Jordan's

The sweet post was shared online by @umalambane_zn who commended the woman for putting so much effort into a gift for her partner

Naturally, there was a little hate on social media but most people praised the crafty woman for her thoughtfulness

A creative woman is certainly proving what it means to go above and beyond for one's partner, painting a pair of affordable shoes in the style of pricey Air Jordans she could not afford and thoughtfully gifting the kicks to her man.

This broke woman is very thoughtful. Images: @umalambane_zn/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The knock off Air Jordan's

A snap of the interesting shoes was shared by Twitter user, @umalambane_zn who let it be known that the sneakers were a real meaningful token of the woman's love.

"She had no money to buy her man air Jordan's so she painted his work shoes" the user captioned the post along with a few red hearts.

Social media reactions

The handpainted shoes proved to be really symbolic to some social media users, because even though the woman could not afford a pricey gift she definitely showed her partner love with the gesture.

Still, others found the very notion of the knock-off shoes absolutely hysterical

Check out some of their comments below:

@QinisoTMagubane said:

"That's our Rakgadi moss"

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"Thought my eyes were fooling me"

@MfokaMqulusi said:

"Air msebenzini"

@ZazaBuccaneer said:

"It’s the thought that counts…"

@HlanguSfundo said:

"A Real queen."

@khozasamukelis1 said:

"Yazi she went through a lot painting them, data to Google the Pic, buying paint & brush, money for that & the tym it tuk to perfect it. Give her a Bell's plsss"

In more news about interesting gifts, Briefly News previously reported that Phuti Khomo celebrated her birthday recently. The actress' hubby surprised her with a unique gift. Even other Mzansi celebs were impressed by the present the star got on her birthday.

The actress' partner bought her a brand new truck. The radio personality took to Instagram to show off the gift. She shared a video of the moment her bae surprised her with the present.

Phuti's sister drove the blindfolded birthday girl to the middle of nowhere where the surprise took place. The big truck came with red balloons sticking out. Phuti, who now has two trucks, captioned her Instagram post:

"My birthday surprise. And then there were 2!!! I LOVE MY MAN."

In the lengthy post, Phuti said she appreciates her man because he is very supportive. According to ZAlebs, the stunner said she kept asking her bae to get her a second truck but "honestly never thought that he would actually do it".

Mzansi celebs react

Mzansi celebs took to their entertainment peer's comment section to share their thoughts on her birthday gift. Check out some of their comments below:

Natasha Thahane said:

"This is beautiful."

Kayise Ngqula wrote:

"Listen... we love your baby for you. This is MAJOR!! Congratulations sisi."

Uyanda M commented:

"OH MY GOD Phuti!!! We praise God for this AMAZING BLESSING. What a King."

Bridget Masinga said:

"Aaaaaaaah, I’m crying. OMG. We appreciate partners who get that relationships are about investing in each other dreams, that turn goals that turn to hard work realised! Blessing to you hun and blessings to the man for this. When your opens realised what you were seeing. God is GOOD!"

Buhle Samuels wrote:

"Omg, I’m so happy for you friend!"

Dudu Tsobane added:

"This is everything. Happy birthday beautiful."

