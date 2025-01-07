Pastor Mboro alleged that he was there for MacG when he was going through a difficult time following their interview

In a recent interview, Mboro opened up about the nature of his and MacG's relationship, saying he felt betrayed

Following the fake pastor claims, Mboro was left confused, but Mzasi had differing opinions about this

Pastor Mboro said MacG labelled him a fake pastor despite being there for him. Image: OJ Koloti/Oupa Bopape

Pastor Mboro says MacG betrayed him

In a trending video posted by @_BlackZA, Mboro spoke about the time he was there for MacG. Claiming that the podcaster needed him when he was going through a tough time after their viral interview.

He alleged that MacG smoked hubbly bubbly and drank alcohol, but he never judged him. However, he was perplexed when MacG accused him of being a fake pastor.

MacG accuses Pastor Mboro and Brother Enigma of being fake pastors

In an episode of his Podcast and Chill YouTube channel, MacG sat down with actress Dawn Thandeka King and they discussed the controversy of fake pastors.

MacG specifically pointed out Pastor Mboro and the new viral self-proclaimed Prophet Brother Enigma and used them as examples.

"Because it seems like they are taking something so beautiful and making it a farce," MacG said.

King added to MacG's point, saying, "It's said because it is also a business now. The more money you have, the more blessed you are at church."

"The more outrageous you are now, the more views you get, which also means more money," MacG concluded. @MDNnewss posted the video:

Mzansi is divided by Mboro's claims on MacG

Netizens slammed Pastor Mboro for the sentiments he shared about MacG, saying he probably confused the nature of the interview.

@billion_bux shared:

"Mboro crashed out and MacG is catching the smoke."

@kgosin criticised:

"This one is a coward; he has a problem with what happened with Mac G but can't be brave enough to stand up to him. Be a man and tell Mac G what you didn't like rather go to another platform to raise it there."

@DjoyeMahlodi stated:

"MacG, bathi you're going through stuff."

@mariuswarm pointed out:

"Lol. SABC and others often interview people all the time, but no one asks SABC for loyalty. They don't have to like you or to be loyal. You go if you think there is value in going to the interview. Not to make bffs."

@_ThatoN laughed:

"Do you know what is crazy, it’s the fact that he thinks he’s a legit pastor."

@Pampie59 shared:

"But Mboro also likes calling others fake Pastors. Now, when they call him fake, it is painful."

Minnie Dlamini reacts to Pastor Enigma's remarks

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini reacted to Pastor Enigma's salty revelations about her.

Enigma said he had a dream where Minnie Dlamini made advances towards him, but she did not take that to heart. Instead, the actress merely laughed it off.

