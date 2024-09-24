Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng took his seat for a much-anticipated Podcast and Chill interview

The latest episode of the show premiered on Monday, with Mboro dropping notable bombshells after his prison stay

The online community had a blast after snippets of the comical interview as Motsoeneng sensationally laid it all bare

Controversial Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng sat down for an entertaining 'Podcast and Chill' interview on Monday. Images: @podcastwithmacg

Self-styled prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng took his seat for a much-anticipated interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, premiering on Monday.

The controversial panga-wielding South African pastor had a mouthful to share in the show's latest episode following his legal troubles.

Mboro drops bombshells on Podcast and Chill

Mboro received R3000 bail, and his co-accused, bodyguard Vincent Baloyi, was released on a warning on Thursday, 12 September.

The two and several others had stormed Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, armed with pangas (machetes) and a rifle on Monday, 5 August.

They intimidated staff and forcefully removed two pupils, whom it later emerged were Mboro's grandchildren, following an alleged custody dispute.

An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted a snippet of Mboro's full-length Podcast and Chill interview, in which he lays it all bare, with the caption:

"Pastor Mboro made it to 'Podcast and Chill'. The lies"

Mboro, slated for his next court appearance on 12 October, delved into the depths of his jail experience after spending 40 days locked up.

"There were already plans for me to be raped, stabbed," Motsoeneng claimed, saying he asserted himself instead of letting inmates take advantage of him.

"With my prayer and worship, I ended up speaking. [Do] you see how quiet you are [on] your own show? You're listening to the big number."

The outspoken figure seemed to allude to the infamous Numbers Gang — synonymous with SA prison life — as he seemingly put himself above the 26s, 27s, and 28s.

MacG invited Mboro to talk about his case.

"Can we talk about the case? Like, what's going on? Can you break it down?" he asked his guest.

Motsoeneng, who comically reenacted his actions and utterances at Mastshidiso Primary, replied:

"I won't say where I got the pangas, but I got them. 'Don't you dare, don't you dare! Don't you dare come [at me]; I will slice you'."

He also laid into the burning down of his church in response to his stunt at the Katlehong school and his supposed ascent into heaven years earlier, shooting down fellow self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri for spreading the propaganda.

Mboro revelations send Mzansi

Unsurprisingly, the sneak preview of the nearly two-and-a-half-hour show had Mzansi's online community buzzing.

Briefly News looks at the chatter after @Am_Blujay's clip.

@Ntsoanef wrote:

"I’ll find it and watch just for that 'heavenly selfie'. I need to hear it from the donkey's mouth."

@LondonGalela said:

"Gate-keeping the panga industry. He must plug us."

@KagishoKai36727 added:

"Hai wena. Beke nyana ko stokies se ole last number."

