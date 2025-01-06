A member of the African National Congress, who is also a councillor, was slammed for a video that went viral

The councillor was responding to queries raised in his ward that struggled with a supply of water

He laughed and asked residents how they could vote for a councillor like him, and Build One SA president Mmusi Maimane was taken aback

An ANC councillor's funny video got him in trouble. Images: @SiphoJay1/X and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — An African National Congress (ANC) councillor from Hardin in KwaZulu-Natal is in hot water after he joked about the pleas of the residents under his ward to address a water outage issue.

ANC councillor's video goes viral

@RamaboduObakeng posted a video of the councillor, Anele Phungula, sitting in a hotel. Addressing the videos, he said it's unfortunate that he is not there to help residents of the Umzuziwabantu Municipality with the water crisis. He then mockingly says that he's heard some residents have been bitten by mosquitos trying to get water.

He added that he would fix the issues when he returned. Recently, parts of the country, including Johannesburg, have been faced with crippling water crises. Rand Water's maintenance resulted in water shortages in late 2024.

He then asked why the residents voted for a councillor like him.

"How can you vote for a councillor like me? What were you thinking?"

Did he apologise?

Phungula then apologised in a video @siphoJay1 posted. He explains that he was joking. He added that his father died, and this has given him trauma. This trauma disturbs his thinking capacity. He also alleges that he was physically assaulted in high school. He said the water issue has been resolved. He apologised in another video and said South Africans not living in his ward did not know how he operated.

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of Build One SA, shared the tweet on his @MmusiMaimane account and was stunned.

"This can't be real!"

What did SA say about the video?

Netizens blasted Phungula and the ANC.

Babo Gambi said:

"He and Juju are just the same. The difference is that this fellow is honest."

Thabang said:

"He is a reflection of those who voted for him."

TJD said:

"Most ANC leaders are like this guy, and it's just that they don't make or publish themselves like this one."

Some defended him

Mfundisi said:

"We know him from Harding. He is the hardest-working councillor. The community loves him to bits."

IG: ModibaMaxwell said:

"Very, very old video of an already disciplined member."

Telehova said:

"Don't know him or his ward, but it seems like the dude is a man of jokes."

Jabulani Sohasha said:

"People who know him in Harding say he is the best hardworking councillor who likes to crack jokes with his community."

