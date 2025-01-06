The former Minister of Police Bheki Cele is living up a storm in a viral video that had SA buzzing

Cele retired from politics after the African National Congress lost its majority in the 2024 general elections

South Africans noted how young his wife was, and many roasted her, accusing her of securing the bag with Cele

Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka painted the town red. Images: City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @Musa_Khawula/ X

KWAZULU-NATAL — The former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, was seen with his wife, Thembeka. A video of the two dancing caused a stir on social media.

Cele and wife paint the town red

Controversial social media influencer @Musa_Khawula posted a video of the couple dancing. It's not clear where they were or when it happened. They were seemingly attending an all-white party. Cele looked lovingly into her eyes as they danced to an amapiano song. Thembeka focuses on the camera while Cele looks at her and dances close to her.

Watch the video here:

When did they get married?

Cele and Thembeka Ngcobo married in 2010 at the Lynton Hall Estate in KwaZulu-Natal. Cele was the national police commissioner at the time. Cele announced his retirement from government after the African National Congress lost its majority at the 2024 general elections.

Recently, his nephew killed his girlfriend and their child before hanging himself on December 17. Police found his body the next day, and Cele said his nephew had suspected that his partner had cheated on him.

SA raise eyebrows

South Africans on X roasted Thembekile for being younger than Cele.

Violence bot said:

"This one is here to secure the bag."

Natasha Huckfield said:

"She secured the bag. An old washed-up bag but nonetheless."

Fighter Kamva asked:

"Is he no longer in danger? I wish she could leave him. This criminal doesn't deserve happiness."

MNN said:

"Women will do anything for money. Tongue kissing Bheki Cele is light work."

Sandile Msibi said:

"Provident fund."

Source: Briefly News