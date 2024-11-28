A young lady could not contain herself after bumping into a former minister standing in the same queue as her at a takeaway shop

The lady took out her phone, filmed the unaware man, and shared the clip on her TikTok account

The post left many social media users in laughter, while others wondered if it was safe for him to walk around like that

A woman saw a former government official buying fast food and took a video of him. Image: @amandatamia7

A hun did not think about the POPIA when she noticed a man once feared by many criminals in Mzansi waiting to be served at a fast-food joint in front of her.

The babe took a video of the man and shared it on her TikTok account under the user handle @amandatamia7, which has reached over 150K views.

Meeting a former minister face-to-face

TikTok user @amandatamia7's video shows former Minister of Police Bheki Cele standing two people in front of her at Chicken Licken. He turns around to look behind him, and the content creator tries to hide her phone.

Mzansi cracks jokes about the Bheki Cele's casual restaurant visit

The clip attracted almost 1K comments from social media users who thought seeing Bheki Cele with no guards was strange. Some joked, saying he had no government privileges, while others feared that the criminals he once busted could quickly get to him.

User @Dearmama Masemola shared:

"Ke gore, you can’t even relax…there’s always someone ready to capture your move😬."

User @Palesa||Digitalmarketer added:

"He saw you. He just pretended not to see you😂."

User @Zilleh mangunezi🇿🇦 commented:

"Guys, leave an old man alone. Kanti Nina anixoli hawuu."

User @BoituMelo007 added:

"No more privileges 😁."

User @pops_kt🇿🇦🇿🇦 joked:

"He saw you, he pretended as if he didn't see you he wanted to trend🤣🤣🤣."

User @Bizaro 🇿🇦 said:

"The most memorable police Minister."

