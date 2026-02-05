A woman shared how strict religious beliefs prevented her from celebrating important milestones in her life

She revealed that fear-based teachings delayed her education and personal recognition for many years

Her story sparked wider conversations about religious accountability and the impact of extreme beliefs on mental well-being

Her story struck a nerve, highlighting how certain religious teachings can shape decisions, delay dreams and leave lasting emotional scars long after the fear fades.

The picture on the left showed Beiigh posing in a green dress.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman using the handle @beiigh posted a deeply personal video on 3 February 2026, detailing the things she was forbidden from doing while under what she describes as spiritual psychosis. In the clip, she explained how religious pressure stopped her from attending her own graduation, collecting her academic transcript, or even celebrating achievements she had worked years for.

She shared that she was told milestones like graduating or receiving awards meant nothing in the context of entering the kingdom of God. Because of this belief, she did not receive her university transcript for nearly six years and never received an award recognising her work as a scriptwriter. Her story highlighted how extreme interpretations of faith can isolate people from reality and long-term progress.

When faith turns harmful and controlling

The video by user @beiigh resonated widely because many South Africans have seen or experienced religious spaces where fear, guilt, and control replace balance. Social media users pointed out how vulnerable people can be pushed to abandon education, careers, and even family milestones in the name of spirituality, often with lasting emotional consequences.

Mzansi reacted with a mix of shock and empathy, with many encouraging her to write a book or continue sharing her experience. Others reflected on how unchecked religious authority can quietly derail lives, especially when questioning leadership is discouraged.

The screenshot on the left showed Beiigh listing things she was banned from doing.

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Ntandokayise asked

“Was this Jehovah's Witnesses??? 😭😭✋🏽”

bowkissez wrote

“And Spiritual Psychosis is not exclusive to Christianity.”

Princess said

“So glad you even graduated! Some people don’t further their education at all because of this 😭”

Phathu said:

“Yhoooo. 😭😭😭 Imagine studying so hard and not celebrating?”

Daniel Godde said:

“Write a movie about this...”

Moloko said:

“You told them everything. 🙆🏼‍♀️”

Ayakha.23 asked:

“What church was this?”

Lihle wrote:

I love that you got out of a cult but not out of love with Christ. Oftentimes, people who get out of cults become atheists.”

Donald Nkomo wrote:

“I don’t believe in this chat of proving yourself to God. He made you, as you are. He knows your heart. Just be kind to people. ❤”

Tshegofatso Mokone wrote:

“I have 3 qualifications, I have awards that I didn't fetch because I felt like they weren't important, I do not take pictures or announce any progress, even to my family. I'm not part of any church, and now seeing this video makes me feel like there's something wrong with me”

