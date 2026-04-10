Kelebogile Molebatsi is currently a full time student at the Tshwane University of Technology while also working four different jobs to stay financially independent

The young woman works as a model and a waitress while also running a business as an eyelash technician and working as a promoter

Mzansi users have flooded the comments section with praise for her incredible work ethic and her ability to manage such a very busy schedule

A young woman based in Pretoria is proving that hard work pays off in the most impressive way.

Kelebogile Molebatsi posing for photos. Images: @kelebogile_molebatsi

Source: TikTok

Kelebogile Molebatsi has managed to balance a demanding academic life with multiple professional roles across various local industries. The dedicated student is currently enrolled for a full-time course at the Tshwane University of Technology in Gauteng. Molebatsi does not only focus on her books, as she is also building a diverse career profile.

The ambitious young lady manages five different roles to ensure her financial independence and career growth. Molebatsi works as a model and a promoter in the city. She also serves customers as a waitress while running a side business as a skilled lash technician. This variety of jobs allows her to gain valuable experience in hospitality and the beauty sector. Her ability to juggle these responsibilities showed a level of discipline that many South Africans find truly remarkable.

Rising trend of multi-tasking among university students

Many students across South Africa are now looking for creative ways to fund their expensive tertiary education. The high cost of living in urban areas like Pretoria makes it necessary for youth to work. Molebatsi seems to be part of a growing group of entrepreneurs who refuse to rely on just one income. This lifestyle requires excellent time management skills to ensure that academic grades do not suffer at all.

A TikTok video posted on 9 April 2026 by Molebatsi revealed the details of her busy life. The clip went viral as she explained how she moves between her different working environments daily. She transitions from self-studying to a professional photo shoot or a busy restaurant floor. This transparency about her daily grind has earned her more than 12,000 likes on the platform for the video.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Molebatsi’s hard work

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@fifi sethusa:

“Oh! You are a hard worker. Are you also a birthday planner? 😛”

@Shalom🦋:

“How do you manage your waitress job and school?”

@sihle_skyler:

“I don't even have one job, but I'm tired.”

@NaMasango.:

“You are a superwoman. It's your turn, girl. 🥺🙊”

@Chadel Branco:

“We love a working girl. ❤️‍🔥”

@Hug_BigPanda:

“If it were up to me, you wouldn't work.”

The young hustler on campus. Image: @kelebogile_molebatsi

Source: TikTok

More Mzansi superwomen

A local school shared a heartwarming post about the duties teachers find themselves doing for their primary school learners without signing up for them.

A joyful woman shared the news of her employment with her social media followers.

A young woman gained massive traction online after sharing her inspiring story of achievement.

The viral TikTok video sparked conversations around education, decision-making, and opportunities among the young people in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News