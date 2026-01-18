Legendary actor Mpho Molepo caused a buzz on social media over the weekend when he was seen at a restaurant

Molepo is famously known for his character as Kabisi Moroka on the popular South African soapie Generations: The Legacy

Viewers of the soapie commented on Molepo's viral photo on social media on Saturday, 17 January 2026

'Generations: The Legacy's Mpho Molepo photo gets SA talking.

Source: Twitter

Popular actor Mpho Molepo, who played the role of Kabisi Moroka on Generations: The Legacy, trended on social media over the weekend when he was spotted at a restaurant.

The talented actor and former theatre manager, who starred opposite Mazwi Moroka (played by Musa Ngema) on the SABC1 soapie, exited the show in early 2025.

Molepo also acted alongside Homecoming actress Six Nyamane, who played the role of Nozipho Moroka-Cele.

Social media user @misshums shared a photo on her X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026, of the actor eating out at a restaurant.

"Another Generations actor struggling," she captioned the post.

Generations: The Legacy fans react to Molepo's photo

@RefilweSebokos said:

"Bathong, so when people eat out, they are struggling?"

@madam_speaker2 reacted:

"He can’t even eat food you enjoy because Shums will say you’re struggling."

@RFP___II wrote:

"Struggling to finish that plate?"

@hlabanematt said:

"This is a wild take."

@uSma_nga responded:

"Struggling to do what?"

@miShumoZA_ replied:

"To finish the food alone."

@holyash21 said:

"Even his head is suffering from something."

@N_Ntuli458 wrote:

"That plate is doing too well for a ‘struggling actor’, be honest, who’s funding this performance?"

@Zintathu_L wrote:

"Struggling where? Atteridgeville is a premium suburban area."

@snmnyandu responded:

"This man eats so much food, and you say he is struggling?"

@Mothematiks said:

"Is it because he is eating a smily in the hood?"

Molepo's exit from the soapie

Sources from the soapie revealed to Sunday World in March 2025 that the legendary actor was written out of the soapie.

The mole added that Kabisi was never coming back from Rustenburg, and that would be the end of the role for Molepo.

"The writers decided that they no longer have a story for Kabisi. Molepo’s contract with Morula Pictures was supposed to end in April 2025. But they ended it prematurely, in September 2024, cutting it short by six months,” said the source.

The SABC announced in January 2025 that they will bid farewell to the beloved characters of Kabisi Moroka, played by Mpho J Molepo, and Anathi Mpofu, played by Nicholas “Nick Soul” Nkuna.

"They have both done a stellar job portraying these characters. And they make their exit towards the end of March 2025,” said the show

Generations: The Legacy actors roasted for terrible acting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Generations: The Legacy viewers took to social media to complain about bad acting, sharing videos, and calling for improvements.

Fans say the show’s storyline and performances, especially from new actors, are weak despite the return of stars like Thuli Phongolo and Denise Zimba.

Social media users also feel the new actors struggle alongside legendary talents and question some unrealistic plot points, highlighting a drop in the show’s quality.

