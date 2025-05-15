Generations: The Legacy viewers have taken to social media to complain about bad acting, sharing videos and calling for improvements

Fans say the show’s storyline and performances, especially from new actors, are weak despite the return of stars like Thuli Phongolo and Denise Zimba

Social media users also feel the new actors struggle alongside legendary talents and question some unrealistic plot points, highlighting a drop in the show’s quality

Generations: The Legacy viewers have taken to social media to complain about the terrible acting on the show. Fans shared several videos showing the actors in action and called for better acting on the show.

Viewers complain about bad acting on Generations

Generations: The Legacy is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The show has been trying to spice things up by bringing back former actors like Thuli Phongolo and Denise Zimba, but fans are still not feeling the storyline and the acting, especially from some new actors.

A social media user with the handle @charleezzy_ sparked the debate after sharing snippets from the show and complaining about the actors. Take a look at the post below:

Social media users shared that the show needs to improve the storyline and the actors. Many felt the up-and-coming actors may be intimidated from working alongside legendary stars like Kgomotso Christopher who plays the role of Keabetswe Moloi.

However, some viewers said the new actors should be given a chance to improve.

@LikhonaAnt said:

"Caba Connie's regime is long gone😭😭😭😭💔😔"

@Yanda_Bonakele commented:

"There's always that echo too that I can't explain where it comes from. It's like they're in a floating studio 😭😭😭"

@White__Melanin_ wrote:

"Imagine being in the presence of legendary actors and bringing such talent to them, talk about luck."

@Thato_Mkk added:

"Now I understand why Moshidi didn’t want to be in the same storyline as the other lady on the other show. It makes you look bad as a seasoned actress. Yooooh."

@MissBusiN wrote:

"They are acting with people who are so big, bafeng chance😭🙏"

@sbonilengidi said:

"I like Generations, but sometimes they’re dropping the ball. Just yesterday's episode, Juju asked Sphe to go on a date with him. In real life, a doctor won’t go out in public with someone who is always shot at, risking her life."

@NdiweSthan70713 wrote:

"Inobu low budget. This was not the Generations we watched 😪"

Sicelo Mabaso discusses Ben 10 role on Generations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that newcomer Sicelo Mabaso who stars opposite Thuli Phongolo on Generations: The Legacy opened up about his latest character. Mabaso portrays the character of Lucy Diale's (Manaka Ranaka) love interest, Samkelo on the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

The rising star reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that playing the 'Ben 10' character has helped highlight society's double standards regarding age in romantic relationships.

"It goes back to the expectation that a male is bigger than a female in the relationship, that males are the head in relationships, instead of being equals," says the star.

