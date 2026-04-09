Social media is convinced that actor Zamani Mbatha and his ex-girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo have gotten back together

The influencer previously trended after he recorded a video of her ex-boyfriend, Zamani, in bed with another woman

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula ignited the rumours, with more users bringing receipts that they have rekindled their romance

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Actor Zamani Mbatha and Sni Mhlongo had a dramatic breakup after a cheating scandal. Image: zamani_mbatha, snimhlongo

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most dramatic couples is back in the spotlight. Zamani Mbatha and Snikiwe Mhlongo are on everyone's radar after rumours that they got back together swirled.

Are Zamani and Sni back together?

In 2023, YouTuber and actress Brenda Mhlongo's daughter, Sni Mhlongo, recorded a video of her ex-boyfriend, Zamani Mbatha, in bed with another woman.

Fast forward almost three years, and they top trends for allegedly getting back together. The rumour was started by blogger Musa Khawula, who claimed that they secretly got back together.

"Did you know that Zamani Mbatha and Sni Mhlongo have secretly gotten back together. This comes after Sni Mhlongo caught Zamani Mbatha with another woman on his bed," he wrote.

If that was not enough to convince some people, user @LoveSaidNotSo posted a photo of the two of them together, claiming that it is recent.

"I also saw them at the mall," the photo was captioned:

Mzansi was shocked, for lack of a better word, and the responses show this:

@refilwemosoma questioned:

"But also as a friend, how do you remain a “supportive” friend after you’ve seen your friend experience being cheated on and going through heartbreak? Like, how do you reconcile those feelings of now being “okay” with your friend’s man again?"

@_millicent_d asked:

"Really girliesare you judging her? These things happen; let's all be for real."

Zamani Mbatha and Sni Mhlongo have apparently rekindled their romance. Image: Snimhlongo, Zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

@gee_niz exclaimed:

"He better marry her, lmao!"

@RealMadamCoco said:

"Sni needs to choose herself. She needs to be patient, and she’ll find the right guy at the right time. It’s convenient for them cause they are a celeb couple in the same industry."

@Jesicantimbana said:

"Ladies, don’t expose your cheating man, no matter how angry you are, because you know you’re going to forgive him; now you’ll look stupid for going back."

Sni goes off on fans pressing about Zamani

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sni Mhlongo went off on people who keep bringing up her past drama with Zamani Mbatha.

A very angry Sni Mhlongo said she would be blocking those who constantly bring up Zamani. Her message was mostly directed to those who are very rude towards her and feel the need to disrespect her:

"But where are these people coming from, those who are very rude to me? I cannot for the life of me understand what it is that I did to make anyone think they can speak to me like they have no sense in their heads, as if I'm less of a person than they are. Is it because of how much I put myself out there last year via *that* situation? Because if it is then I am sorry, I will not do that again."

Source: Briefly News