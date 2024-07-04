Snikiwe 'Sni' Mhlongo recently gave trolls who constantly bring up the cheating scandal a piece of her mind

The influencer recorded a video of her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha in bed with another woman

Mhlongo took to Instagram recently and revealed that people address her like she is nothing because of this

YouTube content creator Snikiwe Mhlongo has addressed the nasty trolls who constantly bring up her dramatic past with her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha.

Sni Mhlongo exposed Zamani Mbatha for cheating on her. Image: @snimhlongo, @zamani_mbatha

Sni Mhlongo lashes at trolls

Content creator and influencer Sni Mhlongo took to Instagram to give trolls a piece of her mind. This was about the cheating scandal back in 2023, where the YouTuber recorded a video of her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha in bed with another woman.

Sni noted some people who like to address her like she is nothing because of this and said they make her feel like she is less of a person.

"But where are these people coming from, those who are very rude to me? I cannot for the life of me understand what it is that I did to make anyone think they can speak to me like they have no sense in their heads, as if I'm less of a person than they are. Is it because of how much I put myself out there last year via *that* situation? Because if it is then I am sorry, I will not do that again."

Sni will not give haters the satisfaction

The daughter of actress Brenda Mhlongo said she would not give people the satisfaction of being rude to her. She further relayed that she would block anyone who is rude to her.

"I block people and coming on another account to ask me why is silly because we're both grown and you know what you said/did.. PLUS I am not crazy that I would just target you and only you.

"So just don't be weird if you don't wanna be blocked, quick maths. To your heart's content PLEASE, speak bad about me. Gossip about me, but keep it over there. Don't bring any of that to me or my platforms. I am also a person. Whether it "comes with the territory" or not."

Sni Mhlongo explains why she exposed Zamani

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sni Mhlongo opened up about her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal by sharing a vlog explaining how much the actor hurt her.

She stated that he threw away their six years of dating. Subscribers praised Sni for getting candid about her controversial heartbreak and shared similar stories.

