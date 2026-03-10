Former The River actress, The Funny Chef, recently caused a buzz online when she shared a photo of herself with makeup before giving birth

The TV personality reveals that her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy, advised her to wear makeup before delivering her daughter

South Africans commented on the comedian and actress's photo on social media on Monday, 9 March 2026

The Funny Chef regrets taking advice from Lamiez Holworthy about makeup before birth. Images: TheFunnyChef

Source: Instagram

Actress and TV personality The Funny Chef, real name Lebohang Tlokana, recently revealed that she was advised by her bestfriend Lamiez Holworthy to wear makeup before she gave birth to her daughter. Tlokana hinted that she regretted putting on makeup before she gave birth to her daughter a few weeks ago.

The former Champions actress previously surprised her followers on social media when she announced her pregnancy.

Tlokana's close friend, Lamiez Holworthy, recently assisted her with the launch party for her book release.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the comedian's post on his X account on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Khawula captioned the post: "The Funny Chef regrets taking advice from her friend Lamiez Holworthy, who advised her to wear makeup when she was giving birth."

The award-winning author and chef revealed on her Instagram story that her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy, advised her to put on makeup.

"@LamiezHolworthy told me to do makeup the day I delivered Tinky. She said it would make me feel confident, and it will also create beautiful picture memories without me doubting how I looked. I went to the picture today... and I must say."

South Africans react to the photo

@mrloveness said:

"Lol, imagine bare put makeups on before giving birth, basadi le ya sokola xem," (women are suffering, shame)

@mashoto_ wrote:

"She looks like Mam Ruby from Generation, la", (here).

@KakPersonzw responded:

"Now she looks like Tarzan."

@Jabstar_86 commented:

"She looks like she's from the village."

@Doroshni1 said:

"She's the Funny Chef afterall, she's fine."

@NtateWilliams replied:

"I'm not laughing, shame."

@TonnyMcVelly reacted:

"Lamiez is denying the allegations."

@MasieTiro wrote:

"No wonder they call her Funny Chef."

@TheSituationZA reacted:

"Y'all be taking advice from just anybody and everybody instead of doing what makes you happy?"

@_tomi24 commented:

"I would say something about the other lady, but I don't have money for lawsuits. So let me tool."

@______zii responded:

"It's the way she's so shocked after it all, it's like she doesn't believe it."

@dingiswayoo_ reacted:

"Lol, if makeup didn’t help, then it's safe to say she was gonna look worse without it. She was just looking out for a friend."

@just_femi said:

"She should've done eyebrows and lash extensions only, not foundation."

@Thabi_kaNkosi wrote:

"Why does she look like Mam Ruby here?"

A photo of The Funny Chef with botched makeup stuns Mzansi. Images: LamiezHolworthy

Source: Facebook

The Funny Chef discusses the changes to her body during pregnancy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African comedian and influencer Funny Chef recently opened up about the sudden body changes during her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old star from Pretoria went on a rant on social media about how her emotions have been all over the place.

The Funny Chef also complained about her nose and shoe size growing bigger than normal.

Source: Briefly News