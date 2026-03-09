People have expressed concern about the sudden disappearance of exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu from the limelight

Some online people have even debated what the former reality TV star is up to now, seeing that she barely trends

Zodwa had disappeared from the social media streets for about seven months, and she opened up to her fans about the reason why

Despite being subjected to heavy social media criticism, Zodwa Wabantu's absence seems to have ignited some concern.

The exotic dancer is known for dancing in very skimpy costumes and sometimes leaves little to the imagination.

Zodwa Wabantu's whereabouts questioned

Taking to X, user @Tidoo_Wax posted old photos of Zodwa in her prime and questioned:

"What happened to Zodwa Wabantu?"

The last time Zodwa disappeared was on 20 December 2024, when she made a video alerting her fans that she had been robbed.

"My people, it has been a long time. Life is hard. In December, my phone got stolen during a robbery. It is a long story. There was a lot of drama," she said.

She mentioned that she lost access to her Instagram account, but had hired a professional to help her regain her account.

"On the other hand, my initiation process is taking its time. But I have hired a social media expert for all the technicalities for Instagram. I have finally recovered my account," she revealed. "Now, let us gossip. Who is killing it right now? Is there anyone hotter than me right now? I would like to see."

Mzansi debates Zodwa's whereabouts

Below are some of the reactions from online users.

@4Inside_Edge said:

"Life’s sell-by date can’t be manipulated like koShoprite."

@Zamie8909 stated:

"I think she is a business lady now, selling eggs still beign herself though."

@BONGINKOSI14465 stated:

"She has opened many streams of businesses. Although Ama2k upgraded the whole industry, she can’t match them."

@Tidoo_Wax shared:

"Competition is high, yeah."

@CFC_Fitler claimed:

"Her hype died. Once Only Fans and twitter will teach you is that hit most men replaced her with the baddies we see on social media. Her time is up!"

@MothabeneS defended Zodwa:

She is still around. I met her in Soweto, kwacouch with another young boy, apparently he is her new boyfriend."

Zodwa speaks on initiation school

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zodwa Wabantu previously spoke about how she would choose her ancestors over fame. Responding to a troll, Zodwa said she was given an ultimatum; however, she would always choose her gift.

"I understand you truly. I had to choose between Zodwa Wabantu and them, and I chose the latter. That’s why I’m not popular, but I’m Powerful. This is about foreseeing certain things and working with people. In every stage of life, there are different universities. I passed Zodwa Wabantu, I’m now this. I love them more than Zodwa Wabantu, but I hear you."

