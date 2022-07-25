DJ Lamiez Holworthy and the Funny Chef have been trending on social media this weekend after showing off their closeness

The DJ threw a big party for comedian Lebogang Tlokana after she released her new cookbook, Delicious Dishes

Fans of the two stunning ladies have gushed on Instagram about this act after the Funny Chef shared photos with a lengthy and heartfelt caption

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and comedian Lebogang Tlokana, also known as the Funny Chef, have taken their friendship to the next level. Their social media accounts have been flooded with messages of affection and gratitude for one another.

DJ Lamiez has thrown a surprise celebration for the Funny Chef, Lebogang Tlokana, after she released a recipe book called 'Delicious Dishes'. Image: @the_funnychef and @lamiez-holworthy

Source: Instagram

The Funny Chef took to Instagram to tell her followers that Lamiez threw a surprise party for the release of her recipe book, Delicious Dishes. The Funny Chef gushed about her friendship in a lengthy post following the lit occasion.

According to the comedian's post, she had no idea Lamiez and her other friends were planning a party for her. She expressed her joy at the involvement of her partner and close family on the day. On Instagram, the Funny Chef posted the following snaps:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Funny Chef's fans have congratulated the stunning comedian on her milestone. They have also praised Lamiez for prioritising her friends.

@karaboyarona_khumalo said:

"Congratulations Beautiful ❤️❤️ You've worked so hard to be where you are today."

@mamakgethiloe commented:

"I’m definitely supporting this book. You’re blessed to have friends rooting for you"

@barneyjiri wrote:

"You are worthy of friends and love like this ❤!"

@sivemabuya posted:

"So deserving!!! Well done gorgeous"

@boitumelo_gumede shared:

"This is so heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations on your book"

@keneiigh added:

" and @lamiez_holworthy did say that this year she wants to be more present and intentional in her friendships ... ❤️ congratulations Lebo S/O to you @lamiez_holworthy"

Lamiez Holworthy addresses being impersonated on social media: “Please be careful, I have no control of this”

Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy has released a statement warning her fans and followers about online scammers using her name to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

The award-winning DJ and radio personality recently headed to her social media pages to caution her fans and followers against fraudsters, who are now all over social media. Lamiez's warning comes after a fan notified her of a WhatsApp group bearing her name that is promising people large sums of money if they invest.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News