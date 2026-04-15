Media personality and actor Vuyo Ngcukana, who previously played the role of Schumacher on The Queen , has lost his father

The popular actor recently announced his late father's death on his social media account

Fans of the actor and industry colleagues took to the actor's post to pay tribute to his father

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Ex-'The Queen' star Vuyo Ngcukana is mourning his Father. Image: VuyoNgcukana

Source: Instagram

Popular actor Vuyo Ngcukana is mourning the passing of his father, Vuyisile Tallman Ngcukana, who passed away on 10 April 2026.

The former The Queen actor recently announced his role on SABC2's latest Afrikaans telenovela Paradys.

The Paradys actor previously celebrated his 38th birthday on social media.

The popular actor confirmed his father's passing on his Instagram account on 10 April 2026.

"It is with deep sorrow and heartfelt remembrance that we announce the passing of Vuyisile Tallman Ngcukana," reads the statement.

Ngcukana also revealed on his social media account that his father died at the age of 77.

South Africans comfort the actor

Former The Queen actress Zenandemfenyana said:

"My condolences to you and family, Vuyo 🙏🏽❤️."

Dumzamaswana wrote:

"Ngxe mhlobam. ❤️."

Actress and director Montshotheblack replied:

"My condolences to you and family 🙏🏾."

Nokhanyo responded:

"Ngxesi Shlobo sam,🫂" (I am sorry my friend).

TV personality Zizotshwete reacted:

"All our love is with you, Bhuti❤️."

Former The River actor Voodur_nuz responded:

"My condolences to you and the Ngcukana family mabizo. 🫂."

Zolani_vusani reacted:

"Ngxe Ntoyakuthi nosapho lonke ❤️❤️❤️."

Emekaikeofficial wrote:

"Our deep condolences to you and your family. Please be strong 🙏."

Omhle_tshabalala said:

My condolences to you and the family, dad🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Ntsikamusic replied:

"Condolences to you and your family, mntakwethu. I am sending prayers and strength in this difficult time.🕯️🙏🏾❤️."

Savitambuli responded:

"Sincere condolences to you and family, Vuyo ❤️🙏🏾."

Mokgadi reacted

"🕊️🙏🏾🙏🏾My condolences to you and your loved ones, Vuyo ❤️."

Liedz_ wrote:

"Condolences to you and your family. 🙏🏾 Uxolo bhuti❤️."

Former Rhythm City actor Zola_Hashatsi responded:

"My condolences, my brother. You know I'm always here."

Nujero said:

"Our prayers and condolences to you and the family, bro 🕊️ 🙏🏾."

Seko_mbete replied:

"Condolences @vuyomse 🕊️."

Monzasolomons responded:

"Handsome zoonke Ngcukanas. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..Caba suka phaa phezulu le way kwi old generation ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Massi_nokeri said:

"Oh, ngxesi Mse, Jay, Oko, and the entire family 🥺♥️."

Lizzie_model2 commented:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family 🙏."

Prissybabe20 wrote:

My condolences to you and your family, Schumacher 🙏."

Leratomlambo__ said

"My sincere condolences to you and family, Vuyo."

'The Queen' star Vuyo Ngcukana has lost his father. Images: VuyoNgcukana

Source: Instagram

The Queen star Vuyo Ngcukana says he was never fired from the Mzansi Magic telenovela

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana said that he has never been booted from the Mzansi Magic telenovela in response to rumours suggesting that he has been kicked out of the show.

This comes after entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that the thespian, who portrays the role of Schumacher, was fired after he broke contractual obligations.

Seeing his name trending on the timeline, the actor took to Twitter to set the record straight and accused Phil of attacking his professional reputation.

Source: Briefly News