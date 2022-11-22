A little girl gave her bald baby doll a creative hairdo, and peeps couldn't help but crack jokes about parenting

The source of the hair came as a surprise to viewers, who were shocked that the child could do such a thing

Mzansi peeps couldn't contain their shocked emotions and commented on how tough parenting can be

A little girl gave her bald baby doll an unorthodox and creative hairdo in a video with peeps joking and laughing about parenting.

A small kid put real hair on her bald baby doll, and peeps couldn't deal with it. Images: @therealxolo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip started off quite innocently. 's upload showed the small kid putting on the hair at the beginning with the illusion that it might've been wool. The Twitter post took a completely unexpected turn when the source of the hair was revealed.

The sarcasm-filled caption of the post said:

" And you say you're ready to be a parent "

Having kids isn't child play, pun intended. This level of naughtiness, however, is something that isn't too common. One might even wonder if the clip was staged, considering that someone had to film the child cutting the person's hair.

Peeps were mortified by what they had seen and laughed. See the comments below:

@DjukaMatauri asked:

"Why doesn't she cut her own hair lol?"

@b_sigidi said:

"What a lovely video, parenting is very nice guy's "

@HlehleDimane posted:

@MY_REEDEMA mentioned:

"This one is a smart kid. Thinking out of the box. She’s has a solution base personality, and that’s my kinda girl "

@RealManKev commented:

"Lol no thanks I’m not ready for this "

@e_sibo shared:

@leshwi said:

"Baby girl is on to something! Dolls need human hair, too "

@Mab0710 commented:

"This mother is naughty for allowing her daughter to do that to her father. Sigh..."

